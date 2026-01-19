Award-Winning Bay Area Crime Novelist Ana Manwaring Returns with Mortal Revenge, a Standalone Veracruz Thriller

Mortal Revenge cover

“A lean, razor-sharp medical thriller about systemic betrayal, human resilience, and the deadly price of exposing corruption.” - The Prairies Book Review

PENNGROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern California award-winning crime novelist Ana Manwaring is back with her highly anticipated standalone thriller, Mortal Revenge. Based on a true story, Mortal Revenge blends political corruption, family betrayal, and high-stakes vengeance in a fast-paced, gripping crime thriller that will appeal to fans of intelligent, character-driven crime fiction.

Mortal Revenge introduces readers to Alex Deltoro, a former pharma expert whose life is shattered when his brother is murdered and local authorities turn a blind eye. A calculated hit-and-run leaves Alex fighting for his life, and he quickly realizes he is up against more than random violence — he is facing a deadly conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of power. Every path leads him deeper into a maze of long-buried family secrets and ruthless adversaries determined to erase him. With loyalty a luxury he cannot afford, Alex embarks on a relentless journey for justice and revenge, making Mortal Revenge a standalone thriller and an unforgettable story of moral reckoning, personal transformation, and survival.

Fans of John Le Carré’s The Constant Gardener and Neil Gordon’s The Company You Keep will recognize a shared DNA in Mortal Revenge — a truth-rooted thriller about betrayal by the system, moral reckoning, and a lone protagonist fighting forces far more powerful than himself. The novel’s tension, intricate plotting, and morally complex anti-hero are designed to engage readers who love intelligent, character-driven crime thrillers with high-stakes suspense.

“Mortal Revenge is a gritty, fast-paced thriller that pulls readers into a deadly web of corruption, family betrayal, and conspiracy,” Manwaring says. “Alex Deltoro is a deeply flawed, compelling anti-hero, and his story is a journey of survival, vengeance, and self-discovery — a narrative I hope readers will not forget.”

Ana Manwaring is also the author of the acclaimed five-book JadeAnne Stone Mexico Adventure crime series, celebrated for its suspenseful storytelling, richly drawn Mexican settings, and complex anti-heroes. Drawing on decades of travel throughout Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize, she brings authenticity and immersive detail to her novels, transporting readers into the heart of the action. An award-winning author, writing coach, and creative writing instructor, Ana serves on the board of Sisters in Crime Northern California, championing excellence in crime fiction and supporting emerging writers.

Mortal Revenge is co-written with Fernando Leon Torrens, blending expertise in medical malpractice, political corruption, and high-stakes crime narratives into a taut revenge thriller. The novel’s explosive twists, morally nuanced protagonist, and relentless pacing make it a must-read for fans of crime thrillers, revenge thrillers, conspiracy fiction, and murder mysteries.

Watch the Mortal Revenge book trailer.

The book will be available in Kindle and paperback through Amazon and all major book retailers. For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, contact Ana Manwaring at anamanwaring@gmail.com. Learn more by visiting the author's website.

