Cottonwood resident receives lifetime hunting revocation for poaching

The following day, the same officer was out on patrol when he heard a large caliber gun shot coming from the direction of Van Loon’s property. After receiving reports from neighbors who also heard the gun shot, the officer walked to Van Loon’s property boundary and found a hunting blind. In front of the blind, the officer noticed a salt block, water trough, feeder with hay and a feed bin containing a molasses-like mixture of oats and grains.

The site was identified as an active bait site targeting deer and elk, which is illegal for big game animals in Idaho.

Based on this evidence, a search warrant was issued and served to Carl VanLoon’s residence. Officers found multiple items used for baiting. Photos and text messages found on Van Loon’s phone were used as evidence of the multiple deer and a closed season unlawfully taken moose from Unit 13. Several text messages indicate that Carl Van Loon had placed the bait with the intent of harvesting deer out of season. He deleted messages and indicated in the messages to “not speak of these animals to anyone.”

Idaho County District Court and Carl Van Loon worked out a plea deal for the charges of; a lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping license revocation, 10 days in jail, $10,000 in civil penalty fines for the unlawful moose.

Overall, the charges were 6 felonies, 9 misdemeanors & 1 infraction. In exchange for a plea agreement on the unlawfully closed season moose, all deer charges were dismissed.

Local area residents enjoy viewing the local wildlife. They are angered that one of the moose they enjoyed watching was taken unlawfully. Very few moose frequent the area, and no moose permits are issued for Unit 13.

This case is only one of hundreds that our Idaho Fish and Game officers work on throughout the year.

Through the initial interview with Carl VanLoon, he asked the officer, “What do you care what I do on my own property?… I’m not hurting nobody by grabbing deer and putting them in my freezer.”

The truth is that Idaho’s wildlife belongs to all of us. By taking game illegally, Carl was stealing wildlife from his neighbors that enjoyed viewing them. Carl Van Loon was stealing the chance for Idaho sportspersons to be allowed a legal opportunity for fair and ethical chase under Idaho’s game laws.