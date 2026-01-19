Spotter Global & Mobile Pro Systems Announce Joint Webinar on Radar Trailer Security Solutions for 2026 World Cup

The joint webinar proposes security solutions for the 2026 World Cup Mobile Systems Pro Trailers can include multiple cameras, floodlights, speakers, radarsk and other security equipment A Spotter Global radar mounted on an MPS trailer

The webinar will showcase how radar trailers are uniquely suited to fill the C-UAS needs of stadiums hosting this year's World Cup in North America.

A single trailer can scan 45 million square feet of ground and 300 million+ square feet for drone IDs. We are giving security teams a complete operational picture that can be deployed in just hours.” — Logan Harris, President & CEO of Spotter Global

OREM, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the high projected need for best-in-class security solutions for World Cup matches and other temporary events in 2026, Spotter Global and Mobile Pro Systems have announced a joint webinar to educate the security community about radar trailers. This webinar will take place on January 21st at 10:00 a.m. MST will be hosted by Logan Harris, Spotter Global Founder and CEO, and Jon Harris, Technical Director for Mobile Pro Systems.With over 100 security industry professionals already registered to attend this livestream event, this webinar will thoroughly cover the core capabilities, integration options, volumetric coverage of ground- and UAS-threat detection technologies, target behavioral filter options, grant options, and costs associated with the radar security trailers made available through Spotter Global and Mobile Pro Systems’ collaboration.The main focus of the webinar will be on how radar trailers:- Multiply volumetric security coverage to detect both ground threats and UAS intrusions- Can be ordered and deployed quickly to prevent criminal incidents in almost any outdoor location, including sports stadiums, public speaking venues, concerts, etc- Lower overall security costs- Reduce false and nuisance alarms by 80+% through on-board radar AI and video AI filtersThe one-hour webinar will include a lecture portion, demonstration portion, and live Q&A session.“By equipping a single trailer to scan 45 million square feet of ground and over 300 million square feet for drone IDs, we are giving security teams a complete operational picture that can be deployed in just hours. This ensures that law enforcement has the critical lead time and situational awareness required to secure large-scale venues effectively," says Logan Harris, Spotter CEO & President.“Large-scale events demand security solutions that are as mobile and adaptable as the environments they protect. Equipping trailers and pole-mounted solutions with radar gives security teams the ability to deploy quickly, integrate seamlessly, and maintain real-time awareness - all while staying cost-efficient and operationally flexible,” says Jon Harris, Director of Product Management and Tech Services at Mobile Pro Systems.The partnership between Spotter Global and Mobile Pro Systems was announced in November of 2025. Spotter Global specializes in providing lightweight perimeter security solutions to militaries and critical infrastructure sites worldwide. Mobile Pro Systems designs and manufactures creative mobile surveillance systems for real-time monitoring of temporary and remote locations.

