Supio and YoCierge Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Technology Driven Growth for Personal Injury Law Firms

Strategic partnership transforms how Personal Injury (PI) firms manage, build, and grow their practices.

Personal injury work is becoming more complex, more competitive, and more data heavy. Firms need systems that reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and help teams move faster” — Jerry Zhou

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supio, the leading AI platform for personal injury firms, and YoCierge, a premier provider of medical record retrieval and litigation support solutions, today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform how Personal Injury (PI) firms manage, build, and grow their practices.Personal Injury is among the most data-driven practices in law, often built upon a large swath of highly detailed information, including accident documentation, medical information and reports, evidentiary documentation and witness declarations, insurance records, and personal damages and loss records. The sheer amount of information PI firms must collate, organize, analyze, and reference makes even the most straight-forward cases complex and multi-layered. The partnership between Supio and YoCierge is designed to tackle these challenges and empower PI firms to operate with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency, from intake through settlement.By combining Supio’s advanced AI capabilities with YoCierge’s leading record retrieval and document handling services, firms gain more streamlined, end-to-end and HIPAA compliant workflows that improve both case outcomes and organization, at scale.“Personal injury work is becoming more complex, more competitive, and more data heavy. Firms need systems that reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and help teams move faster,” said Jerry Zhou, Supio CEO and Co-Founder. “Our partnership with YoCierge delivers exactly that, helping reduce unnecessary repetition and minimize human error all while maximizing case fluency, understanding, and probable positive outcomes. With YoCierge, we offer a connected experience that helps firms accelerate the entire lifecycle of a case.”The Supio and YoCierge partnership provides joint customers with a unified approach to:• Faster and more accurate case intake and evaluation• Streamlined medical record retrieval and organization• AI-powered analysis of medical records, liability, and damages• Reduced administrative burden for attorneys and staff• More consistent outcomes across high volume and enterprise PI practicesYoCierge CEO and founder, George Bessenyei, added, “Our customers want reliable, fast, and secure access to medical records, and they want those records to integrate into their case management and AI driven workflows. Partnering with Supio gives firms the ability to turn that information into powerful insights that drive stronger results for their clients and their business.”As the entire legal industry optimizes its practices to lean on automation technology and AI, this partnership demonstrates the commitment to innovation for both Supio and YoCierge. Together, the companies will continue to develop integrations, joint initiatives, and educational programs that empower law firms to grow and operate at scale.JOIN US: Supio and YoCierge will host a joint webinar with guest Jay Stefani, partner at Levinson & Stefani, a Chicago-based Personal Injury firm, on February 10 at 10:00 a.m. PST which will highlight how his firm uses the integrated workflow to move cases from intake through medical chronologies more efficiently. Register here. About SupioSupio is a leading AI platform transforming how personal injury and mass tort law firms build stronger cases and achieve superior outcomes. Supio’s CaseAware™ AI converts complex case materials into actionable insights, combining specialized AI with human expert verification to ensure unmatched accuracy. Built with security and compliance at its foundation, Supio streamlines the entire case lifecycle, from pre-litigation analysis to courtroom strategy. Law firms using Supio report faster case resolution, higher settlement values, and deeper client trust through our precision-driven document analysis, advanced case economics, and intelligent drafting tools.About YoCiergeYoCierge modernizes medical record retrieval for plaintiff and mass tort law firms with transparent flat-fee pricing, secure delivery, and direct EHR downloads. Built to eliminate delays, hidden costs, and administrative friction, YoCierge’s intuitive platform offers real-time status tracking, HIPAA-compliant workflows, and e-signature authorizations through YoSign. With proactive support and a focus on speed, accuracy, and cost control, YoCierge accelerates access to critical records, reduces operational burden, and gives legal teams more time to focus on strategy, advocacy, and client outcomes.Contactspress@supio.compress@yocierge.comFor more information, visit www.supio.com and www.yocierge.com

