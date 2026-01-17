Thomas J. Henry Sponsors Martin Luther King Jr Marches Across Major Texas Cities honoring a Legacy of Justice & Equality

Thomas J Henry Logo Martin Luther King jr. commemorations (Photo credit: Thomas J. Henry)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas J. Henry, a Texas-based attorney, is proud to announce his sponsorship of the Martin Luther King Jr. marches taking place in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, supporting statewide efforts to honor Dr. King’s legacy and promote unity, equality, and peaceful civic engagement.The annual marches draw thousands of participants and serve as a reminder of the ongoing pursuit of civil rights and equal justice under the law. By sponsoring marches in multiple Texas cities, Thomas J. Henry aims to support community-led initiatives that reflect Dr. King’s message of service, justice, and collective action.“Dr. King’s legacy calls on all of us to actively stand for justice and equality,” said Thomas J. Henry. “Sponsoring these marches across Texas reflects my commitment to supporting meaningful dialogue, civic engagement, and the continued pursuit of equal justice under the law.”Thomas J. Henry’s sponsorship supports local event programming and logistics in each city.For more information on Thomas J. Henry’s philanthropic efforts, please visit tjhgives.com.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.