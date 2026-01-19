Cage Free Voices Launches CFV-Network PWA Supporting Neurotypical and Neurodiverse Learners as Schools Struggle

A progressive web app offering podcasts, journaling, mood tracking, and premium tools for K–12 and adult learners.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cage Free Voices (CFV) today announced the launch of the CFV-Network, a Progressive Web App (PWA) designed to support neurotypical and neurodiverse learners across the lifespan, including K–12 students and adults, at a time when traditional education systems often struggle to meet the academic, cognitive, and developmental needs of all learners.The CFV-Network functions as both a learning ecosystem and a secure access portal. Users who are registered for a tutoring package or enrolled in one of CFV’s homeschool hubs can access Cage Free Voices Online Learning (LMS), which includes structured lessons, guided pathways, and premium interactive tools.“Learning doesn’t stop at graduation, and growth doesn’t begin in a classroom,” said The Queen Bathsheba, Founder and CEO of Cage Free Voices. “CFV-Network was built as a connected space—where children, adults, and families can learn, reflect, and grow academically, creatively, and spiritually without being fragmented across multiple platforms.”Who the CFV-Network ServesThe CFV-Network is intentionally designed for:- K–12 learners in homeschool, hybrid, and alternative education settings- Adult learners seeking continued education, literacy growth, reflection, and spiritual grounding- Neurodivergent individuals whose learning styles are often excluded by traditional systems- Families and caregivers participating in shared, values-centered learningBy serving multiple age groups within one platform, CFV-Network restores learning as a lifelong, intergenerational process rather than a system confined to age or grade level.What the CFV-Network IncludesFree content:Journaling, reflection, and creative response toolsMood analysis and tracking toolsCage Free Voices Radio Network podcasts, including bedtime stories and devotionalsSubscription content ($2.99/month):Quizzes and assessmentsGamification elements that track progress and reward engagementStreaming content from Cage Free Voices Records artistsPremium learning pathways and interactive contentLMS access:Cage Free Voices Online Learning (LMS) — available only to learners who have purchased a tutoring package or are enrolled in one of CFV’s homeschool hubs; includes structured lessons, guided pathways, and premium interactive toolsThe platform blends education, creativity, and spiritual formation within a single, secure digital environment for K–12 and adult learners, including neurodiverse learners.Access, Subscriptions & Platform GrowthFree content is available to all users and includes journaling, reflection tools, mood analysis, bedtime stories, and devotional podcasts.Subscription content, available for $2.99 per month, includes quizzes, gamification, premium interactive tools, and streaming music from Cage Free Voices Records artists.LMS access requires a tutoring package or enrollment in a CFV homeschool hub.“We are building intentionally,” said The Queen Bathsheba, Founder and CEO of Cage Free Voices. “Our goal is broad access while providing premium tools for learners who want deeper engagement and structured pathways.”How to Access & Install the CFV-Network PWANo App Store download required.📱 On iPhone & iPad (iOS – Safari)Open Safari and visit https://cfv-network.com Tap the Share icon (square with upward arrow at the bottom of the screen)Scroll and tap “Add to Home Screen”Tap AddThe app will appear on your home screen and open like a native appNote: “Add to Home Screen” will not appear in private browsing mode.📱 On Android (Chrome or Edge)Open Chrome and visit https://cfv-network.com Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right cornerTap “Add to Home screen” or “Install app”Confirm installation💻 On Desktop or Laptop (Chrome, Edge, Safari)Visit https://cfv-network.com Look for the Install icon in the browser’s address bar, or open the browser menu and select Install AppConfirm installation or use directly in the browserWhy This Matters NowAs schools struggle with disengagement, literacy loss, and mental health strain, CFV-Network offers an integrated alternative that:Honors cognitive diversitySupports lifelong learningCentralizes access through a single secure login portalIntegrates academic, creative, and spiritual developmentServes learners traditional systems were never designed to holdBuilt as a Progressive Web App, CFV-Network removes app-store barriers and expands access across devices and communities.About Cage Free VoicesCage Free Voices is an education and media organization advancing neuro-inclusive, culturally responsive, and spiritually grounded learning models for children, adults, and families historically underserved by traditional education systems.

