Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,794 in the last 365 days.

Cage Free Voices Launches CFV-Network PWA Supporting Neurotypical and Neurodiverse Learners as Schools Struggle

A progressive web app offering podcasts, journaling, mood tracking, and premium tools for K–12 and adult learners.

Our goal is broad access while providing premium tools for learners who want deeper engagement and structured pathways.”
— The Queen Bathsheba
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cage Free Voices (CFV) today announced the launch of the CFV-Network, a Progressive Web App (PWA) designed to support neurotypical and neurodiverse learners across the lifespan, including K–12 students and adults, at a time when traditional education systems often struggle to meet the academic, cognitive, and developmental needs of all learners.

The CFV-Network functions as both a learning ecosystem and a secure access portal. Users who are registered for a tutoring package or enrolled in one of CFV’s homeschool hubs can access Cage Free Voices Online Learning (LMS), which includes structured lessons, guided pathways, and premium interactive tools.

“Learning doesn’t stop at graduation, and growth doesn’t begin in a classroom,” said The Queen Bathsheba, Founder and CEO of Cage Free Voices. “CFV-Network was built as a connected space—where children, adults, and families can learn, reflect, and grow academically, creatively, and spiritually without being fragmented across multiple platforms.”

Who the CFV-Network Serves

The CFV-Network is intentionally designed for:

- K–12 learners in homeschool, hybrid, and alternative education settings

- Adult learners seeking continued education, literacy growth, reflection, and spiritual grounding

- Neurodivergent individuals whose learning styles are often excluded by traditional systems

- Families and caregivers participating in shared, values-centered learning

By serving multiple age groups within one platform, CFV-Network restores learning as a lifelong, intergenerational process rather than a system confined to age or grade level.

What the CFV-Network Includes

Free content:

Journaling, reflection, and creative response tools

Mood analysis and tracking tools

Cage Free Voices Radio Network podcasts, including bedtime stories and devotionals

Subscription content ($2.99/month):

Quizzes and assessments

Gamification elements that track progress and reward engagement

Streaming content from Cage Free Voices Records artists

Premium learning pathways and interactive content

LMS access:

Cage Free Voices Online Learning (LMS) — available only to learners who have purchased a tutoring package or are enrolled in one of CFV’s homeschool hubs; includes structured lessons, guided pathways, and premium interactive tools

The platform blends education, creativity, and spiritual formation within a single, secure digital environment for K–12 and adult learners, including neurodiverse learners.

Access, Subscriptions & Platform Growth
Free content is available to all users and includes journaling, reflection tools, mood analysis, bedtime stories, and devotional podcasts.

Subscription content, available for $2.99 per month, includes quizzes, gamification, premium interactive tools, and streaming music from Cage Free Voices Records artists.

LMS access requires a tutoring package or enrollment in a CFV homeschool hub.

“We are building intentionally,” said The Queen Bathsheba, Founder and CEO of Cage Free Voices. “Our goal is broad access while providing premium tools for learners who want deeper engagement and structured pathways.”

How to Access & Install the CFV-Network PWA

🌐 https://cfv-network.com

No App Store download required.

📱 On iPhone & iPad (iOS – Safari)

Open Safari and visit https://cfv-network.com

Tap the Share icon (square with upward arrow at the bottom of the screen)

Scroll and tap “Add to Home Screen”

Tap Add

The app will appear on your home screen and open like a native app

Note: “Add to Home Screen” will not appear in private browsing mode.

📱 On Android (Chrome or Edge)

Open Chrome and visit https://cfv-network.com

Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner

Tap “Add to Home screen” or “Install app”

Confirm installation

💻 On Desktop or Laptop (Chrome, Edge, Safari)

Visit https://cfv-network.com

Look for the Install icon in the browser’s address bar, or open the browser menu and select Install App

Confirm installation or use directly in the browser

Why This Matters Now

As schools struggle with disengagement, literacy loss, and mental health strain, CFV-Network offers an integrated alternative that:

Honors cognitive diversity

Supports lifelong learning

Centralizes access through a single secure login portal

Integrates academic, creative, and spiritual development

Serves learners traditional systems were never designed to hold

Built as a Progressive Web App, CFV-Network removes app-store barriers and expands access across devices and communities.

About Cage Free Voices

Cage Free Voices is an education and media organization advancing neuro-inclusive, culturally responsive, and spiritually grounded learning models for children, adults, and families historically underserved by traditional education systems.

Bathsheba Smithen
Cage Free Voices
+1 240-544-7189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Cage Free Voices Network App

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cage Free Voices Launches CFV-Network PWA Supporting Neurotypical and Neurodiverse Learners as Schools Struggle

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.