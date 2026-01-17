Vincent J. Liuzza Jr. Publishes The Club: The Dirty Side of Chapter 11 and Power in U.S. Bankruptcies

Vincent J. Liuzza Jr., author of The Club: The Dirty Side of Chapter 11, which examines power, conflicts, and control within U.S. bankruptcies. The Club: The Dirty Side of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy by Vincent Liuzza, CTP—an inside look at how money, power, and bankruptcy really work behind closed doors.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Vincent J. Liuzza Jr. has released his new non-fiction book, The Club : The Dirty Side of Chapter 11, a compelling and eye-opening examination of how U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases are often resolved behind closed doors not solely by statute, but through intense private negotiations dominated by a small circle of powerful insiders.Based on the author’s real-world experiences and the underlying true story of Orleans Delies, The Club reads with the tension of a legal thriller while remaining firmly grounded in documented reality. For the lay reader, the book reveals a process that is often hard to believe yet entirely real—where outcomes may be shaped less by fairness and more by influence, leverage, and relationships.What Liuzza defines as “The Club” is not a formal organization, but an informal network of repeat players bankers, judges, major creditors, lawyers, investors, consultants, and competitors who know the Chapter 11 system intimately and frequently interact with one another. Because of their familiarity with the process and each other, these insiders are often able to steer negotiations in ways that benefit themselves, sometimes at the expense of smaller stakeholders and, in certain cases, their own clients.At its core, Chapter 11 is not merely a legal procedure; it is a high-stakes negotiation process between debtor and creditor attorneys, conducted largely through private discussions. Within this environment, conflicts of interest can and do arise. The Club explains how the system itself, through its structure, rules, and incentives, can allow those conflicts to develop naturally, without requiring malicious intent or illegal conduct.Importantly, the book does not assert that all Chapter 11 lawyers act improperly. Instead, it examines how conflicts may occur when attorneys representing opposing interests negotiate privately, and how problems arise only when an attorney places personal or professional interests above those of a client. It is in these moments, Liuzza argues, that “The Club” effectively comes into existence.Beyond exposing these realities, The Club offers tangible value to readers. The book’s appendices provide practical guidance and a clear methodology to help business owners, executives, investors, and stakeholders identify risks early, ask better questions, and reduce exposure to unforeseen and often unknown damages during a Chapter 11 proceeding.“Most people believe Chapter 11 is controlled entirely by the written law,” Liuzza said. “In reality, it is driven by negotiations between professionals who often know each other very well. This book is about understanding that reality so companies and individuals are not blindsided by it.”The Club: The Dirty Side of Chapter 11 is written for a broad audience, including business owners, executives, legal professionals, financial advisors, journalists, policymakers, and general readers seeking a clearer, more honest understanding of how corporate bankruptcies are resolved in practice.The book is now available through major book distribution platforms, with additional national and international availability underway.About the Author:Vincent J. Liuzza Jr. is an author whose work focuses on bankruptcy systems, institutional power, and professional accountability. Drawing from real-world experience, his writing aims to illuminate how formal legal structures intersect with human incentives, negotiations, and real-life consequences.

