Indian Developer Pledges Record $50 Million to The Rotary Foundation

Ravishankar and Paola Dakoju stand onstage at Rotary’s 2026 International Assembly in Orlando, Florida, USA, 13 January 2026. Ravishankar announced he and Paola would donate approximately US$50 million (4.5 billion Indian rupees) to The Rotary Foundation.

The donation by Ravindra Chamaria, the largest in the organization’s history, targets critical water, sanitation, and health initiatives across India.

In a transformative moment for international philanthropy, Ravindra Chamaria, a Kolkata-based real estate developer and chairman of the Infinity Group, has committed $50 million to The Rotary Foundation. This gift represents the largest single individual contribution in the foundation's 107-year history, signaling a significant shift in how high-net-worth individuals in emerging economies are engaging with global humanitarian organizations to address systemic domestic challenges.As published in Rotary International, the historic pledge will be facilitated through the Ravindra Chamaria Foundation. The funds are earmarked for large-scale projects focused on water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), as well as education and healthcare initiatives. Mr. Chamaria, who has been a member of the Rotary Club of Calcutta Old City for over 20 years, cited the organization's rigorous transparency and its demonstrated ability to execute complex, multi-decade missions—such as the global campaign to eradicate polio—as the primary motivations for his record-breaking support.The scale of this donation arrives as India continues to grapple with infrastructure demands and public health disparities. As published in Rotary International, Mr. Chamaria's contribution is intended to catalyze long-term change, moving beyond temporary relief toward sustainable development. Mark Maloney, the trustee chair of The Rotary Foundation, described the gift as "monumental," noting that it sets a new precedent for how private wealth can be leveraged through established non-profit networks to achieve measurable social impact.Historically, The Rotary Foundation has relied on a vast network of smaller donors to fund its international grants. However, the sheer volume of Mr. Chamaria's commitment reflects a growing trend of "big-bet" philanthropy in South Asia. By focusing heavily on WASH programs, the foundation aims to reduce the prevalence of water-borne diseases and improve educational outcomes, particularly for young women who are disproportionately affected by a lack of proper sanitation facilities in schools.The legal and administrative frameworks for the allocation of these funds are expected to be finalized within the coming months. This donation is anticipated to inspire a new wave of localized giving among India's business elite, potentially reshaping the landscape of corporate and personal social responsibility in the region. As the first phase of these projects begins, the global philanthropic community will likely look to this partnership as a case study in the efficacy of localized, high-impact investment in human capital.

