Xolani Launches in North Carolina Following Acquisition and Rebrand of Welwynn Outpatient Center

Xolani | Drug & Alcohol Rehab in Raleigh, NC

New ownership expands outpatient addiction treatment services while preserving Welwynn’s Raleigh-based legacy of care.

Too many people still lack access to high-quality outpatient addiction care. Xolani is expanding evidence-based treatment that meets people where they are and supports long-term recovery.” — Manish Patel, CEO, Xolani

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xolani , a newly reimagined outpatient addiction treatment provider, today announced its official launch in North Carolina following the acquisition and rebranding of Welwynn Outpatient Center of Raleigh . The transition solidifies a bold expansion strategy by a consortium of seasoned healthcare operators intent on transforming addiction care by merging compassionate evidence-based clinical practice with a modern, accessible treatment experience.Welwynn, an established outpatient addiction treatment center in Raleigh, NC known for its confidential, client-centered approach for professionals and executives, has provided Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), personalized therapy, case management, and continuous recovery services designed to allow clients to maintain life commitments while pursuing lasting recovery.The new entity, Xolani, emerges from this foundation with strengthened leadership, expanded clinical offerings, and a renewed focus on broad, equitable access across the state. The name “Xolani” communicates peace and reconciliation, serving as a mission touchstone for the company’s purpose in facilitating recovery journeys that restore hope, dignity, and sustainable wellness for individuals and their families.New Ownership, New Direction, Expanded PurposeXolani is led by a group of experienced healthcare executives and clinicians who have collaborated across healthcare delivery, behavioral health innovation, and integrated care management for years. Their collective vision prioritizes person-centric outcomes, evidence-based clinical models, and collaborative care partnerships that address both the clinical and social determinants of long-term recovery.“Our team stepped into this opportunity because we believe addiction treatment must evolve,” said Manish Patel, CEO of Xolani. “Too many people in North Carolina and across the Southeast still lack access to high-quality, individualized outpatient care. By building on Welwynn’s foundation and expanding it with a broader continuum of clinical programs, we are creating a system where evidence, compassion, and real human connection converge.”Under the new ownership, Xolani will maintain the core IOP structure that supported Welwynn’s success while integrating additional levels of care, expanded family support services, and clinical excellence pathways that align with national best practices.A Continuum Designed for Real-World RecoveryXolani’s treatment philosophy centers on providing comprehensive, flexible care that meets people where they are in life and recovery. This includes:- Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) with individualized therapeutic planning.- Outpatient Therapeutic Services including individual, group, and family counseling.- Dual Diagnosis Treatment integrating substance use and co-occurring mental health care.- Care Navigation and Supportive Services for employment, housing, and community reintegration.The expanded continuum is structured to preserve engagement in daily life while optimizing outcomes through multiple modalities of evidence-based therapy and support. Psychotherapeutic modalities include cognitive behavioral strategies and motivational techniques layered with clinical monitoring and structured relapse prevention planning.Raleigh Roots, North Carolina FutureXolani’s headquarters remains in Raleigh, NC, the original home of Welwynn, with plans to extend programs statewide. The facility will continue serving adult clients with substance use disorders and co-occurring conditions, emphasizing privacy, respect, and accessibility.Welwynn’s legacy as a discreet outpatient center that catered to professionals, executives, and working adults is now expanded to serve a broader demographic and community base, reflecting current epidemiological trends that show rising substance use concerns across diverse age groups and socioeconomic backgrounds.The strategic expansion responds directly to statewide needs for flexible outpatient care that reduces barriers to entry while maximizing continuity of treatment and long-term recovery outcomes.Commitment To Clinical Integrity and Community ImpactAll clinical services at Xolani will adhere to evidence-based standards aligned with national behavioral health treatment protocols. Through partnerships with referral sources, employers, social services, and local healthcare providers, Xolani aims to serve as both a clinical resource and community partner in addiction recovery and mental wellness.This model reflects contemporary understanding of addiction as a treatable medical condition that benefits from structured care, ongoing support, and community reintegration strategies, as recommended by leading public health authorities.“Recovery is not a single event,” said Manish Patel, CEO of Xolani. “It is a process that requires support at multiple touchpoints. We will build those touchpoints intentionally to foster resilience, improve quality of life, and help people reconnect with what matters most.”About XolaniXolani is a reimagined outpatient addiction treatment provider rooted in Raleigh, North Carolina, and committed to expanding accessible, evidence-based care across the state. Born from the rebrand of Welwynn Outpatient Center, Xolani blends a legacy of personalized treatment with strategic expansion of clinical programs tailored to meet diverse community needs.With leadership experienced in healthcare innovation and a mission centered on restoring peace and purpose to individuals and families affected by addiction, Xolani is poised to be a leading force in transforming outpatient behavioral health care.Media Contact:Xolani Communications OfficePhone: 984-200-2780Email: info@xolani.comWebsite: Xolani.com

