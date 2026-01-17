BEST DRESSED & RISE AND FALL Premiere January 30 on Cpics.tv

Together, Best Dressed and Rise and Fall reflect the breadth of South Asian experiences in the United States.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Style, identity, power, and self-discovery take center stage this January as Cpics .tv premieres two powerful new Originals — Best Dressed and Rise and Fall — both debuting January 30 and streaming worldwide. As Cpics.tv enters 2026 with its most ambitious slate to date, the platform reinforces its commitment to inclusive, culturally grounded storytelling.Together, Best Dressed and Rise and Fall reflect the breadth of South Asian experiences in the United States — from creativity and entrepreneurship to family pressure, legacy, and identity — offering audiences stories that are deeply personal, socially relevant, and universally resonant.Best Dressed brings viewers into the vibrant world of fashion, confidence, and transformation through the lens of South Asian life in America. Hosted by Navpreet Kaur, the lifestyle and fashion series goes beyond trends and red carpets to explore how style becomes a form of storytelling during life’s most meaningful moments. From pre-wedding styling and anniversary celebrations to brand launches and photoshoots, each episode reveals the emotional power behind what people wear and why it matters.Running parallel in tone but contrasting in genre, Rise and Fall delivers a gripping, MA-rated drama that dives deep into the emotional cost of wealth, privilege, and inherited expectations. The series follows a young boy born into a powerful and influential family, expected to follow a predetermined path long before he understands who he is. As pressure mounts, he is drawn toward a dangerous escape — drugs, gangs, and rebellion — setting off a chain of events that threatens both his future and his family’s legacy.Across its seven episodes, Best Dressed captures fashion in motion while spotlighting South Asian-owned businesses, designers, stylists, and creatives across the U.S. Episode highlights include Navpreet helping Ishmeet Narula plan a shawl collection launch, guiding a bride and groom through pre-wedding styling, and following sisters competing for the title of Best Dressed. These real-world moments celebrate community-driven entrepreneurship and cultural pride, positioning South Asian businesses not as background details, but as central characters in the story.At the same time, Rise and Fall explores the darker, often unspoken side of success within elite families — addressing themes that resonate across generations, including the burden of inherited power, identity struggles, unchecked privilege, and the long road to accountability and redemption. Raw and unfiltered, the series reflects the complexity of family dynamics within the South Asian diaspora while speaking to universal human struggles around belonging and self-worth.Both series embody Cpics.tv’s mission to amplify South Asian voices in the United States, telling stories that reflect lived experiences across generations. Best Dressed highlights how culture, tradition, and ambition intersect in everyday life through fashion and business, while Rise and Fall confronts the emotional consequences of legacy and expectation. Together, they present a fuller, more honest portrait of South Asian American life — celebratory, complicated, and deeply human.Best Dressed features a vibrant cast including Ishmeet Narula, Sonia Gosal, Sabi Sherdill, and Priyal Malhotra, and is directed by Sim Dhugga, offering behind-the-scenes access to moments of creativity, pressure, and transformation. Rise and Fall stars Kavi Raz, Deven Anand, Sanjay Ajay Vidure, and Neeru Bajwa, and is written, directed, and produced by Kavi Raz, with Hassan Jahan serving as producer. Together, these creative teams bring authenticity, depth, and fearless storytelling to the screen.Stream Ad-Free on Cpics.tvAll episodes of Best Dressed begin streaming January 30, exclusively on Cpics.tv, available worldwide on web and supported devices.No adsNo commercialsUnlimited access to Cpics OriginalsFull library of films, series, and global cinemaStart Today: https://cpics.tv/checkout About Cpics.tvCpics.tv is a global streaming platform dedicated to inclusive storytelling and culturally rich entertainment, featuring:Cpics OriginalsSeries & MoviesFilm FridaysWorld CinemaIndian & Panjabi CinemaMiddle Eastern, Persian, African, Southeast Asian & European cinemaDocumentaries, Shorts, and SportsExclusive add-ons including Panjabi Flix, Ytinifni Pictures, ABC Talkies, and First Cut EntertainmentAt its core, Cpics.tv tells stories that reflect culture, creativity, and community across generations and borders — with Best Dressed standing as a defining example of that vision in 2026.

