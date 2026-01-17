Sugar Skull Unveils ‘The Decadent Collection - Founder’s Edition,’ Luxury Candles

The Decadent Collection - Founder's Edition bridges the gap between luxury candles and collectible art. The collection was inspired by the legends of the past and the mysteries of the night. Each candle features custom lid and hang tag art inspired by the fragrance.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sugar Skull, an artisanal manufacturer of home fragrance and lifestyle products, today announced the official launch of The Decadent Collection - Founder’s Edition. The new line introduces a series of sophisticated, multi-layered fragrances, marking a significant evolution in the company’s product portfolio as it accelerates its direct-to-consumer digital expansion.The Decadent Collection is the latest realization of Sugar Skull’s "Simple Luxury" North Star—a commitment to creating high-utility products that deliver exceptional comfort and quality. Hand-poured at the company’s facility in the North Richland Hills, TX, the collection features five new signature scents, including Evening Velvet, Midnight Bloom, and The Green Fairy. Each candle is crafted to stand on its own as a collectible art piece, while delivering exceptional candle performance if you choose to burn it.“With the Decadent Collection, we wanted to remove all the constraints to offer an experience that feels truly indulgent,” said Greg Cooper, the founder of Sugar Skull. “This launch is a milestone for us as we continue to push the boundaries between great candles and collectible art pieces.”The launch follows a year of explosive growth for the company, which saw revenues increase by 347% in 2025. By doubling down on its world-class home fragrance offerings, Sugar Skull aims to capture a larger share of the premium home goods market.The Decadent Collection - Founder’s Edition is available now exclusively at sugarskull4you.com . Each fragrance is limited to 20 pieces, each hand signed and numbered by the founder.About Sugar Skull: Founded in 2023 and based in North Richland Hills, Texas, Sugar Skull is a multi-channel retailer specializing in premium home fragrance, health and beauty, and lifestyle accessories. The company is dedicated to the principle of "Simple Luxury," producing and procuring high-quality goods with a unique Sugar Skull twist designed to bring joy and comfort to everyday life. For more information, visit www.sugarskull4you.com Media Contact: Greg Cooper, Founder and Chief Candle Scientist, greg@sugarskull4you.com, 817-987-9818

