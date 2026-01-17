Portland Motorcycle Lawyer Michael Colbach Marks 9 Years Backing Pro Racer Andy DiBrino

Michael Colbach Portland, Oregon personal injury attorney Mike Colbach on his CBR 600 Oregon Motorcycle Attorney affiliated with Andy DiBrino pro motorcycle racer Andy DiBrino R1 EDR Performance Eric Dorn and Portland attorney Michael Colbach

With decades on two wheels, Portland attorney Michael Colbach promotes seat time, supports motorcycle sport, and fights for injured riders.

Trial verdicts prove a lawyer’s ability to win in court. You can’t buy them, and you can’t fake them. If your lawyer doesn’t take cases to trial, insurance companies know it and they pay less.” — Michael Colbach

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trusted ExpertiseDealing with the aftermath of a motorcycle accident while pursuing fair compensation can be overwhelming.“In my experience, most motorcycle riders are very safe and cautious as our lives are on the line if we’re not,” Colbach says. “Insurance companies often try to blame motorcyclists simply because we’re on two wheels. I work extremely hard on all of my motorcycle cases, because I know it could have been me that went down.”Legal InsightAs a law firm focused on personal injury, an experienced motorcycle accident attorney can manage insurance negotiations and protect your right to a fair settlement.“When I take a case, I believe in it. I invest the time, effort, and resources necessary to secure the best outcome. Insurance companies do not get to determine the value of your motorcycle accident case, it’s up to you or a jury.”In Portland’s tight‑knit legal community, insurance companies know which attorneys are true trial lawyers. Colbach cautions that many lawyers advertise themselves as “Oregon trial attorneys” despite rarely trying cases or securing meaningful verdicts. “It’s dishonest and should not be allowed,” he says. “To be a true Oregon personal injury attorney, you must be willing and able to go to trial and actually try cases.”He notes that trial preparation is central to his work, even if most cases resolve before reaching a jury. “Most of the time I spend on my cases is preparing them for trial, talking to doctors, expert witnesses, my investigator, and others, to make sure I can prove your case.”Colbach explained. “If that work isn’t done, clients are stuck taking whatever the insurance company offers.”Why Trial Verdicts Matter"Trial verdicts prove a lawyer’s ability to win in court. You can’t buy them, and you can’t fake them. If your lawyer doesn’t take cases to trial, insurance companies know it, and they pay less." says Colbach.Colbach points to a 2024 verdict. “Insurance companies rarely offer you a fair amount for your injuries without a lawyer. I had a recent case where a my client was blamed for the accident, they didn't even offer to cover the medical bills. But a jury awarded my client over $4 million.“ (Marion County Oregoncase No. 21CV47580)What percentage of your practice is personal injury?How many years have you practiced personal injury law?How many cases have you filed—and how many have gone to trial?When was your last jury trial, and what was the verdict?Do your attorney fees increase for filing a lawsuit or going to mediation?What do you charge for recovering medical expenses?Andy DiBrino and Colbach grew up in the same area of Oregon, not far from Portland and Salem.“Andy holds numerous lap records at Portland International Raceway with the Oregon Motorcycle Road Racing Association, plus records at other tracks and in multiple disciplines,” Colbach says proudly. “He's amazing to watch and he excels across so many forms of motorcycle racing.”Colbach also sponsored a 2018 motorcycle film debut documenting Andy 's pursuit of the RSD Super Hooligan 2017 National Championship, the OMRRA Formula Ultra Championship, and professional motocross.“Andy is not only a real motorcycle talent, he’s a great role model for the sport. He’s fantastic with kids and adults, a natural coach, and a true sportsman,” Colbach adds.Colbach also sponsored another film documenting Andy as he raced a Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson to a second consecutive RSD Super Hooligan National Championship in Huntington Beach, CA at the Moto Beach Classic/ Surf City Blitz 2018 Roland Sands Design Super Hooligan National Championship. This film also debuted at the Portland Motorcycle Film festival which usually is held in January's.Colbach says, “I'd love to sponsor some track days with Andy coaching someday, his motorcycle handling skills are inspiring and track days are good for all motorcycle riders, especially when they can ride with a talented coach like Andy.” Colbach isn't the only person impressed with Andy's amazing skills in many different motorcycle disciplines. In 2020 at the height of the scare of the Pandemic, Andy DiBrino wanted to do something positive for his fans, while races were canceled, Andy spent the quiet time perfecting his showcase of his motorcycle handling super skills with his ability to drift both 2 and 4 wheels in the first video of its kind: HooliGhana! Super Hooligan national champion and he used his hooligan race bike in the video.2026 is going to be huge for DiBrino, "I can't wait to see what he will be up to next," says Colbach, "It will surely be something fun, and fast."

Two Wheels - One Love | Andy DiBrino competes in 3 different riding disciplines on 3 back to back weekends during the summer of 2017.

