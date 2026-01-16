Armstrong directs flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Jan. 22, in honor of former Gov. Allen Olson

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Jan. 22, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for former Gov. Allen I. Olson. Olson, who served as the 28governor of North Dakota from 1981 to 1984 and as the state’s attorney general from 1972 to 1980. Olson died Dec. 26 at age 87.

Olson’s funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, at Christ Presbyterian Church in Edina, Minnesota.

In a previous statement, Armstrong said: “Governor Olson served North Dakota with dignity and a steady hand as our state’s top law enforcement officer and chief executive. His dedication to the well-being of our citizens and his contributions to natural resources management brought lasting benefits to the people of North Dakota.”