Main Street Economics Releases New Video Contrasting Socialism and Capitalism in Action

Economic Education for the American Public Leslie A. Rubin, Founder and President, Main Street Economics

Illustrates Economic Outcomes Through Real-World Examples of Poland and Venezuela

Americans deserve clear, accessible information to engage with the big fiscal challenges we face, including our national debt. Videos like this cut through the noise.” — Les Rubin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Street Economics, an independent, nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to educating Americans about the nation’s debt crisis, and broader economic issues, today released a new educational video titled " Socialism vs Capitalism in Action ." The video contrasts the economic paths of Poland and Venezuela since the 1990s, highlighting the divergent results of adopting capitalist versus socialist systems.The video begins by setting the stage: "In the 1990s, Poland was an impoverished nation, newly freed from the failed Soviet Union," while "Venezuela was the richest nation in South America." It explains how "Poland adopted capitalism as its economic system" after gaining freedom, whereas "Venezuela elected a socialist, Hugo Chavez."Today, the outcomes are stark: "Poland is a wealthy nation with a per capita income on par with Japan," but "Venezuela is a nation with 75% of its population in poverty." Avoiding complex jargon, the video encourages viewers to reflect independently, stating, "I will shut up and let you draw your own conclusions."“This video uses simple, real-world examples to show the profound impacts of economic systems on everyday people and nations,” said Les Rubin, founder and president of Main Street Economics. “By examining what happened in Poland and Venezuela, we can better see the results of two vastly different economic systems without getting lost in theory.”Rubin emphasized the importance of such educational tools in fostering economic literacy. “Americans deserve clear, accessible information to engage with the big fiscal challenges we face, including our national debt,” he added. “Videos like this cut through the noise and let the facts speak for themselves, empowering citizens to advocate for sound policies that benefit future generations.”The video is available now on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sh535Qb8tmw and aligns with Main Street Economics’ mission to explain complex economic topics in straightforward language.About Main Street EconomicsMain Street Economics was formed to provide Economic Education for the American public. We focus on explaining the fiscal problems we face and basic economics in easy-to-understand language by laymen for laymen without formal education in economics. For more information on Main Street Economics and its initiatives, please visit https://www.mainstreeteconomics.org/ and follow on X at @MainStreetEco.To schedule an interview with Les Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

