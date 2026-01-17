CB Real Estate Group Sets Record with Latest Sale in New Hope's Peddler's View

CB Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Real Estate

Chad Blankenbiller brings over two decades of real estate experience to clients in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CB Real Estate Group , led by real estate professional Chad Blankenbiller of Keller Williams Real Estate in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, recently announced a significant milestone with a record-setting sale in the Peddler's View neighborhood of New Hope, Pennsylvania, in late 2024. This notable transaction highlights Blankenbiller's deep market knowledge and strategic approach.Following this successful closing, Blankenbiller has facilitated three additional sales within the Peddler's View neighborhood over the past 18 months, with a fifth sale anticipated in spring 2026. This consistent activity demonstrates CB Real Estate Group's established presence in the local market, reflecting strong client trust and sustained demand.Blankenbiller brings over two decades of experience to his practice, having founded CB Real Estate Group in 2014. His career has focused on residential sales across Bucks and Montgomery Counties, built on a foundation of extensive real estate finance and investment knowledge. Approximately 70% of his business is referral-based, a testament to his client-centric approach and proven results.For more information about Chad Blankenbiller and CB Real Estate Group, please visit buxmontliving.kw.com.

