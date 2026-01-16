Dodge County Adult Drug Court Holds Graduation for Two Participants

On January 13, 2026, the Dodge County Adult Drug Court celebrated the graduation of two participants at the Dodge County Courthouse in Fremont. The ceremony marked the completion of an intensive program that includes comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Judge Geoffrey C. Hall presided over the event, with Supreme Court Justice Jason Burgevin attending as a special guest alongside the participants’ family members and friends.

Adult Drug Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. These courts utilize a specialized, team-based approach that operates within the existing court structure and are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. Adult Drug Courts aim to protect public safety and increase participants’ likelihood of successful rehabilitation by incorporating validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and a range of rehabilitative and ancillary services.

Graduate Eric shared, “My favorite thing about the program, honestly, is the amount of care and support between all of the participants and the team. The judge himself looks out for all of us because he truly cares about us. We all care about each other.”

Photo: Graduate Eric with Judge Geoffrey Hall. Picture Courtesy of Fremont Tribune.