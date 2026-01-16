Bruckner Expressway Bridge Rehabilitation in the Bronx

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction has been completed on a $44.7 million project that restored and modernized the bridge carrying the Bruckner Expressway over Rosedale Avenue, enhancing safety and improving resiliency along a vital commuter artery in the Bronx used by tens of thousands of vehicles each day and critical to the movement of goods around the region. The rehabilitation project reduced the number of bridge spans and utilized stainless steel and other weather-resistant materials to reinforce the structural components, reduce long-term maintenance costs and extend the lifespan of the bridge by more than 40 years. The work is part of the State's unprecedented commitment to rebuild and reimagine infrastructure in the South Bronx and improve the quality of life for residents - investments that include the recently concluded $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project.

“New York State’s commitment to build back our vital infrastructure is unwavering as we create safer and more resilient roads and bridges that keep people moving, grow our economy and strengthen our neighborhoods,” Governor Hochul said. “The rehabilitation of this important bridge along the Bruckner Expressway preserves a vital connector for travelers in the South Bronx and will ensure continued movement of people and goods through this busy corridor.”

A focal point of the project, which began in the spring of 2023, was the transformation of the original 27-span bridge into a three-span structure that eliminated the need for bridge joints, will require less annual maintenance and will result in fewer roadside emergencies. Stainless steel was also utilized to reinforce the bridge deck, further reducing maintenance costs. The brick façade of the bridge was replaced with fibrous cement – precast concrete panels on the top and reinforced cast-in-place concrete at the base - increasing the structural durability of the wall and adding a more aesthetically appealing appearance for the neighborhood.

Other upgrades include new lighting and a new drainage system for improved resiliency. The steel girders were painted, and sections of Bruckner Boulevard and Rosedale Avenue under the Bruckner Expressway were milled and paved with an asphalt overlay. Standard barriers were installed to enhance safety for the traveling public.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State DOT is investing in the safety and reliability of our transportation infrastructure to advance the economic revitalization as well as the resiliency and sustainability of the South Bronx. This rehabilitation project on the Bruckner Expressway bolsters the accessibility of a vital traffic artery and adds further fuel to the economic revitalization of the South Bronx.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “New Yorkers are constantly on the move, and our infrastructure needs to get us from point A to point B fast. That’s why I’m proud to have delivered federal funding that is helping modernize critical bridges and roads in the Bronx and across the boroughs,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This bridge rehabilitation along the Bruckner Expressway will enhance safety and resiliency and ensure that this vital connector keeps people and goods flowing for years to come. I will continue fighting to deliver resources that create jobs, strengthen our transportation networks, and improve safety for communities across New York.”

Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “The State’s investment in improvements along the Bruckner Expressway is outstanding news for Bronxites. Continued investment in the South Bronx’s infrastructure renaissance underscores Governor Hochul’s commitment to improving quality of life across New York. These upgrades will reduce noise pollution, enhance safety, mitigate flooding, and deliver long-overdue aesthetic improvements for Bronx communities that live alongside this vital corridor.”

New York State Assembly Member Emérita Torres said, “This investment in the Bruckner Expressway bridge is about more than concrete and steel - it is about safety and respect for Bronx communities that have long borne the burden of aging infrastructure. Modernizing this bridge will reduce maintenance disruptions, improve traffic safety for more than 38 million vehicles that rely on it each year, and deliver a more durable, visually improved structure for the surrounding neighborhood. This project reflects the kind of smart, long- term infrastructure investment the Bronx deserves.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said, “Today's announcement marks another major investment in the Bronx and a meaningful step toward safer, more reliable infrastructure for millions of residents, commuters, and working families who depend on the Bruckner Expressway every day. The completion of this over $44.7 million bridge rehabilitation over Rosedale Avenue strengthens a critical transportation corridor and supports the long-term quality of life in our borough. I commend Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for their investments and continued commitment to rebuilding and modernizing our borough, and for delivering infrastructure improvements that will impact our communities for generations.”

New York City Councilmember Justin Sanchez said, “This is a smart, long-term investment in our local infrastructure that will make daily commutes safer for millions of New Yorkers and strengthen the economic backbone of the Bronx. I applaud Governor Hochul and leadership at the DOT for ensuring the Bronx is part of our state’s future, with investments that move our communities forward and make sure we are not left behind.”

