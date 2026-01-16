Mary Enck Realty Inc. Enhances Pocono Mountains Real Estate Services with Specialized Expertise

Miriam Santiago, Realtor of Mary Enck Realty Inc. in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania

Realtor Miriam Santiago offers nearly four years of experience and local expertise in residential and land sales across the Pocono Mountains region.

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Enck Realty Inc. continues to provide specialized real estate services for clients seeking properties in the Pocono Mountains region, encompassing Carbon, Monroe, Lehigh, and Polk Counties. Agents at Mary Enck Realty Inc., including experienced realtor Miriam Santiago, focus on residential properties and land sales, leveraging deep local knowledge to connect clients with suitable homes and land opportunities.Operating within a boutique brokerage, Mary Enck Realty Inc. ensures personalized attention for clients. The firm, with over four decades of local expertise, supports its agents in utilizing innovative marketing strategies. For instance, agents create detailed property videos that offer potential buyers immersive views of features and amenities within the Pocono Mountains, aligning properties with client lifestyle preferences.The team at Mary Enck Realty Inc. is committed to facilitating successful transactions. Agents, many holding professional designations like the Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), have a track record of closing deals for diverse properties, including lakefront homes and large acreage residences. A recent example involved successfully marketing and enhancing a family home, leading to a swift sale and demonstrating the team's ability to ensure seamless transactions for clients.For inquiries regarding real estate services in the Pocono Mountains, visit Pocono Mountains Realty

