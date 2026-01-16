In Bold New Novel, Career Journalist Sets Off on Journey in RV, Meets Offbeat People and Faces Decisions on His Life

Writer Dann Darwin has published six books including five novels.

What would happen if a career journalist stumbled on an inheritance and a chance to make major changes in his life? A daring new novel addresses that question.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodney Badgermann is very much a typical American guy.

He is fiftyish, holds down a steady newspaper job, and lives an unremarkable life with Barbara, his wife of 30 years, and a Doberman Pinscher named Max.

One early summer day, Rodney’s life begins to change. His cousin shows up with news of a possible inheritance. They board an RV and travel from Michigan to Texas to learn more about the inheritance and its rumors of “millions.” Along the way, they meet some quirky characters, including a young couple who are “running away from home.”

Rodney is just Rodney. But like Walter Mitty, he sometimes imagines he leads a more glamorous life.

Finally, the inheritance is resolved. Money indeed will change hands. And they are almost ready to return home when Rodney meets a woman who completely enthralls him. Almost on a whim, Rodney, his new love interest and his cousin embark on a side trip that will take them across the desert Southwest U.S. to Las Vegas.

Along the way, Rodney’s once unremarkable life undergoes several transformations. And he faces a decision — will he return home to his former life? Or will he embark on a new life?

In this bold short novel, his final decision may surprise you.

About the Author

Award-winning journalist Daniel Behringer, who writes fiction under the pen name Dann Darwin, worked in the newspaper industry in Michigan, Texas, Utah and Nevada for nearly 40 years. He won numerous awards in the industry before turning to fiction and longer narratives. His other novels include Wilson’s Women, One Year, Hearts in Play and Love and Betrayal: The Secrets We Keep

“Many readers will identify with Rodney,” the writer says. “He is Mr. Everyman in many respects. But his travels and adventures take him to different places where a lot of middle-aged men don’t go.”

“At its core, it’s a road story. But perceptive readers will discover another layer or two beneath that.”

“You’ll definitely want to read the book before it makes a splash on the big screen.”

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Road-Rodney-Dann-Darwin/dp/B0G4R3CMXS

On the Road With Rodney

KDP ISBN: 9798276960180

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple eBooks and other major sellers

Daniel Behringer

Mobile: (702) 412-9687

Email: dpbehringer21@gmail.com

