The Psychology of Double-Speak: Shannon Kacherovich on Truth, Leadership, and Breaking Toxic Communication Patterns

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a compelling episode of Xraised, Shannon Kacherovich, Actuary, Founder, and CEO of Lorem Springs, takes viewers inside the psychology of double-speak—the subtle, often unconscious communication habit that quietly erodes trust and clarity in organizations.

This conversation goes beyond surface-level leadership advice. Instead, Shannon unpacks why people say things they don’t truly mean, how these behaviors form, and why certain corporate cultures unknowingly reward vague or misleading language. The result is an eye-opening discussion on truth, fear, habit, and the hidden cost of toxic ambiguity at work.

You can watch the complete Xraised interview with Shannon Kacherovich here.



What Is Double-Speak—and Why Does It Persist?

Double-speak is rarely about deception in the traditional sense. As Shannon explains, it is often a learned survival mechanism—a response to fear, social pressure, or cultural norms inside organizations. Leaders may soften language to avoid conflict, protect their image, or conform to expectations that discourage directness.

Over time, this behavior becomes normalized. Teams learn to “read between the lines,” clarity disappears, and accountability weakens. What begins as cautious wording evolves into a communication culture where no one is quite sure what is actually being said—or decided.

Shannon emphasizes that many professionals are not consciously aware they’re using double-speak. Instead, it becomes automatic, reinforced by environments where ambiguity feels safer than honesty.



The Psychological Triggers Behind Double-Speak

In the interview, Shannon explains that double-speak is often driven by underlying behavioral forces, particularly among leaders, such as fear of backlash or reputational risk, a desire to appear agreeable or politically correct, and organizational cultures that quietly discourage transparency.

She also notes that habitual language patterns carried over from previous workplaces can reinforce this behavior over time. Certain industries are especially prone to double-speak, particularly those with rigid hierarchies or a strong emphasis on optics over outcomes, where vague language can feel like a form of self-protection even as it gradually undermines trust.



When Double-Speak Becomes Cultural DNA

One of the most powerful insights from the episode is how quickly double-speak spreads. When leaders model indirect or masked communication, it sends a signal throughout the organization. Employees adapt, conversations lose substance, and misalignment becomes routine.

Shannon explains that this creates toxic proof loops—where unclear language justifies more unclear language. Over time, people stop asking clarifying questions, and important decisions happen without real understanding or buy-in.

The cost isn’t just cultural. It shows up in poor execution, disengagement, and erosion of trust between leadership and teams.



Unlearning Double-Speak: What Real Leadership Requires

Breaking free from double-speak requires intentional effort. Shannon outlines what it truly takes for leaders to shift toward clarity:

• Willingness to be misunderstood before being respected

• Commitment to aligning words with real intent

• Courage to name uncomfortable truths

• Consistency in direct, transparent communication

When leaders make this shift, the impact is immediate. Teams respond with higher trust, stronger alignment, and more productive dialogue. Clear language creates psychological safety—not by avoiding tension, but by removing uncertainty.



Lorem Springs’ Mission: Exposing What’s Really Being Said

Through her work at Lorem Springs, Shannon helps organizations decode hidden communication patterns and uncover what lies beneath polished corporate language. The goal isn’t bluntness for its own sake—it’s honest alignment.

By identifying double-speak and teaching leaders how to replace it with clarity, Lorem Springs empowers organizations to eliminate ambiguity, strengthen trust, and build healthier workplace cultures grounded in truth.

In an era where language is scrutinized and leadership trust is fragile, this episode of Xraised offers timely insight. Shannon Kacherovich provides a roadmap for leaders, HR professionals, and executives who want to communicate with integrity—and dismantle the silent systems that keep organizations stuck in confusion.

Connect with Shannon Kacherovich via her LinkedIn profile, and click here to find out more about Lorem Springs.

Explore more leadership conversations at: https://xraised.com/

