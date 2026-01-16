CE highlights the need to adhere to spirit of President Xi’s speeches

MACAU, January 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, chaired a meeting to convey President Xi Jinping’s appraisal of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government’s work over the past year, and to summarise administrative achievements, identify deficiencies, drive improvements, implement President Xi’s important instructions, and ensure better deployment of administrative work for 2026.

Mr Sam convened on Friday (16 January) the meeting for principal officials and bureau-level officials. The meeting was themed “implementing the spirit of President Xi's speeches, uniting to enhance effectiveness and promote diversification”.

The meeting was attended by over 70 officials, including the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Commissioner Against Corruption, Ms Ao Ieong Seong; the Commissioner of Audit, Ms Ao Ieong U; the Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; and the Director-General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Adriano Marques Ho, alongside all bureau-level leaders.

Mr Sam began by conveying the message from his duty visit to Beijing in December, noting that President Xi and the central authorities had fully affirmed the work done by the MSAR Government over the past year. He highlighted that the MSAR Government was praised for: being enterprising and pragmatic; firmly safeguarding national sovereignty and security, and the country’s development interests; successfully holding the Eighth Legislative Assembly Elections; promoting public administration reform; actively participating in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; and achieving new progress in various undertakings.

President Xi urged the MSAR Government to align actively with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, uphold and improve the executive-led system, solidly promote appropriate economic diversification, continuously enhance governance efficiency, and better integrate into, and serve, overall national development, said Mr Sam.

Reviewing the past year, Mr Sam noted that the first year of the current-term MSAR Government’s administration had proceeded in a smooth and stable manner, characterised by reform, innovation, breakthroughs, and tangible results, which, taken together, marked a good start.

The Chief Executive highly commended the efforts and achievements of various departments, primarily reflected in three areas of activity:

First, the establishment of a holistic view and the demonstration of persistence in acting in the fundamental interests of the nation and the overall interests of Macao, as well as in firmly safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, in order to ensure Macao’s stability and harmony;

Second, the strengthening of overall coordination and the reinforcement of cross-sector and cross-departmental cooperation, in order effectively to improve administrative efficiency; and

Third, the implementation of work strictly in line with policy directions.

The Chief Executive pointed out that while the achievements of the MSAR Government had been affirmed, it was imperative to recognise remaining deficiencies, analyse problems, and drive improvements. Mr Sam put forward six requirements: 1. Liberate minds and break inertia in ways of thinking; 2. Plan ahead and proactively seize opportunities; 3. Be proactive and courageous in taking responsibility; 4. Be realistic and pragmatic, implementing precise and effective policies; 5. Be people-oriented, handling livelihood issues well; and 6. Remain vigilant, maintaining an awareness of potential dangers even in times of peace.

Mr Sam emphasised the need for the MSAR Government to continue this year to implement the spirit of President Xi’s series of important speeches, and deploy its efforts accordingly.

The MSAR Government must proactively and closely align with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, said Mr Sam. On the basis of broadly listening to opinions from all sectors of society, conducting in-depth investigations and research, and using a scientific approach, the MSAR Government will coordinate, compile, and publish the Third Five-Year Plan for Social and Economic Development of the MSAR.

The MSAR Government must then solidly advance and complete the various goals and tasks of the MSAR’s Third Five-Year Plan in a high-quality manner, striving to achieve better development for Macao during the period covered by the plan. All public departments must, through a strong sense of responsibility and mission, unify their thinking, make every effort, and actively cooperate to form a powerful synergy of concerted effort, in order jointly to complete this top-priority mission for the MSAR Government this year.

Mr Sam said the executive-led system must be upheld and improved, fully leveraging the core role of the Chief Executive and the MSAR Government in the governance system. The Secretary for Administration and Justice must effectively fulfil duties, strengthen overall coordination, and ensure that the MSAR Government assumes its central function within the governance system, with professionalism and a pragmatic approach to administrative activities. The Secretary must help form a governance pattern that flows smoothly from top to bottom and coordinates horizontally. This includes promoting arrangements whereby there is a benign interaction in how the executive and legislature cooperate institutionally, support each other politically, and help each other operationally.

Mr Sam went on to say that, during 2026, the MSAR Government would adhere closely to two main axes: public administration reform and appropriate economic diversification, thereby effectively advancing the nine key administrative tasks proposed in the 2026 Policy Address.

To this end, all departments must firmly establish a global awareness and grasp the big picture, in order fully to serve the overall work of the MSAR Government. All departments must also further strengthen cross-departmental coordination and form a working pattern of resource sharing, information exchange, and policy linkage, to ensure that various administrative tasks are implemented vigorously and in an orderly manner. All departments must not only perform their own duties solidly, but also actively cooperate with the work of other bureaus or departmental portfolios. This is with a view to enhancing the efficiency of the MSAR Government, and to stimulate fully the momentum of social and economic development.

During Friday’s meeting, the Chief Executive outlined, portfolio by portfolio, the key work for each, based on President Xi's instructions and requirements.

Mr Sam stated that convening an annual work summary meeting for leaders at bureau-level and above was a newly-formed mechanism for the MSAR Government. It would become a regular gathering, in order to improve institutional development and enhance governance efficiency.

The Chief Executive called on the attendees to remain cautious and consistent from beginning to end; to maintain their aspirations; and to work together with unity of purpose and determination. He urged the officials actively to listen to opinions from all parties on major decisions, and constantly optimise and adjust policies according to the times and to circumstances. Meanwhile, they must keep their mission in mind, be accountable and accomplished, strive to do better in their respective fields, aim for new and greater achievements, and make greater contributions to the long-term development of Macao.