Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment Announces its Fourth Annual Business of Women’s Sports Summit 2026 presented by GEICO

With speakers Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Ashlyn Harris, and more, the Summit’s theme explores incrementality to ensure an upward trajectory for women's sports

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment , the world's first firm exclusively dedicated to bringing more commercial investment to women's sports, has announced its annual Business of Women’s Sports Summit, presented by GEICO. Now in its fourth year, the Summit will take place in New York City on Tuesday, April 14th at Chelsea Industrial – 547 W. 28th Street, NYC 10001. Tickets will be available on the Summit website beginning January 20th.Founded in 2023, the Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment's annual Business of Women’s Sports Summit (BOWS) has become the leading global conference for the business of women's sports, convening stakeholders across the business, media & marketing, sports, and policy communities to dissect and connect around some of the most pressing topics of the moment.This year's theme is all about incrementality, with an emphasis on new pockets of growth and areas of expansion for brands and the business community to consider to ensure a continued upward trajectory for and investment in the women's sports industry.“GEICO is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Business of Women’s Sports Summit, putting a spotlight on the incremental value of women’s sports for brands like GEICO,” said Kate Jalkut, GEICO’s Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Media. “At GEICO, we are committed to advancing this space through strategic partnerships and meaningful investment, ensuring progress that benefits leagues, teams, athletes, fans, and brands alike.”Programming aims to unlock insights and solutions with the singular goal of increasing strategic investment in the women's sports marketplace. The 2026 Summit will continue to feature breaking news, leading industry research, iconic fireside chats and panel conversations, live podcast recordings, red carpet interviews, and more, including some of the most prominent stars and stakeholders in the industry.Peloton instructor and motivational speaker, Kirsten Ferguson, returns to host this year’s main stage programming, along with an all star line-up of speakers, including: Women’s Basketball Hall of Famers, Swin Cash and Sue Bird; artist Shantell Martin, MBE; designer Domo Wells; marketing executive Kamal Bhandal; sports writer Jemele Hill; broadcaster Cari Champion; podcast host Sarah Spain; 2x World Cup champion Ashlyn Harris; and NFL global keynote speaker Sam Rapoport; and more to be announced.While this year’s full roster of sponsors are soon to be announced, GEICO is this year’s presenting sponsor. Gainbridge will also support this year’s Summit and Invisalign returns as a sponsor from years prior. Past sponsors include: Bumble, Invisalign, Shopify, and more.“The ‘moment’ for women’s sports is over,” said Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment Founder & CEO, Laura Correnti. “Since we launched Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment, we’ve talked about ‘moments’—record-breaking viewership, sold-out arenas, historic media rights deals. We’ve spent enough time proving women’s sports matter. In 2026 and at this year’s Summit, we stop providing and start multiplying through intention, accountability, and tangible business impact.”Since its inception, the BOWS Summit has sold out three years in a row and amassed billions of impressions in press coverage and earned media, as the market looks to become more informed about this business opportunity hiding in plain sight.For tickets and more information on the Business of Women’s Sports Summit, visit BOWS2026.splashthat.com.# # #About Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment:As a woman-owned company founded in 2023, Deep Blue is the world's first firm exclusively dedicated to driving more commercial investment and business opportunities in women's sports. Recognized by Sports Business Journal as a Women's Sports Power Player in just its first year in business, Deep Blue's team includes media, marketing and advertising practitioners working alongside an Athlete Advisory Council comprised of professional female athletes to ensure brands have a first-person perspective when building their women's sports-focused marketing strategies and brand messaging.

