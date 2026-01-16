Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Support Local Restaurants by Dining Out During Winter Restaurant Week

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) are spotlighting DC’s dynamic dining scene and encouraging residents and visitors to support local restaurants and bars by taking part in Winter Restaurant Week.

“Restaurant Week is about getting out in our neighborhoods, supporting local businesses, and enjoying good food with good people,” said Mayor Bowser. “DC’s restaurants are a big part of what makes our city special, and this is a great week to pick a spot and show them some love.”

This year, 252 DC restaurants are participating in Winter Restaurant Week, offering multi-course brunch, lunch, and dinner menus at special price points. Many restaurants will also offer cocktail, wine, and non-alcoholic beverage pairings.

The 25 DC restaurants newly participating in Winter Restaurant Week this year include:

“Restaurants play a vital role in the life of the District, from creating jobs to bringing people together,” said Shawn Townsend, President and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. “Winter Restaurant Week is a great way for the community to support DC restaurants and help sustain the local businesses that help to drive our economy and culture.”

Residents and visitors can visit ramw.org/restaurantweek to learn more about participating restaurants, view special menus, and make reservations.

