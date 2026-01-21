Victoria Counselling Clinic Expands to Cut Wait Times Amid Growing Mental Health Needs

Our team of counsellors at Your Path Counselling

Clinic expansion boosts access to mental health services across B.C., offering faster appointments and flexible in-person or virtual care.

The decision to expand came from a simple reality: access to care was becoming the limiting factor, and we could no longer justify operating at a scale that left people waiting or without options.” — Dr. Scott Kouri, PhD., co-founder of Your Path Counselling

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for mental health support continues to rise across British Columbia and the rest of Canada, access to timely care remains a significant challenge for many individuals and families. National data show that about 41% of Canadian adults with diagnosed mental health conditions report their care needs are partially or completely unmet, with barriers such as wait times and cost frequently cited. (CIHI #1)

Against this backdrop, Your Path Counselling has expanded into a larger downtown Victoria location after its previous clinic reached capacity. The move is intended to increase appointment availability and reduce barriers for people seeking counselling support.

The expanded clinic, located at 821 Burdett Avenue, Suite 303, supports a team of 15 counsellors, allowing the practice to serve more clients and offer a broader range of therapeutic services, including individual and couples counselling, long-term psychotherapy, and trauma-informed care.

“For a long time, we were seeing more people reaching out for support than our space allowed us to help,” said Dr. Scott Kouri, PhD., co-founder of Your Path Counselling. “The decision to expand came from a simple reality: access to care was becoming the limiting factor, and we could no longer justify operating at a scale that left people waiting or without options.”

Nationwide and province-wide data illustrate why access remains a pressing issue. In community mental health counselling services across Canada, some clients wait four months or more for their first scheduled appointment, underscoring persistent capacity challenges in the system. (CIHI #2)

As a result of the expanded space and staffing capacity, the clinic is now able to respond more quickly to new inquiries. In most cases, initial contact leads to an appointment being scheduled within 48 hours, with first sessions often available within one week.

Wait times are particularly evident for children and youth in British Columbia, where the average wait for a first clinical service in child and youth mental health programs is about 63 days - roughly one week longer than before the COVID-19 pandemic. (MCFD)

Financial barriers also limit access: cost, long wait times, and location are commonly reported obstacles that stop people from receiving the mental health care they seek.

To address these challenges, the expanded clinic supports affordable intern counselling, with sessions starting at $75, available in-person in Victoria or virtually to clients across British Columbia. Services are provided by supervised intern clinicians alongside insurance-covered registered counsellors, creating multiple access pathways based on client needs.

The clinic has also expanded its hours of operation and now offers appointments seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., to accommodate individuals and families balancing work, school, and caregiving responsibilities. In-person, telephone, and video counselling options are available.

The expanded downtown clinic is now open and accepting new clients.

About Your Path Counselling

Your Path Counselling is a Victoria-based mental health clinic providing counselling services to individuals, couples, and families across British Columbia. The practice offers care from registered counsellors and supervised intern clinicians, with a focus on accessibility, clinical integrity, and community impact. More information is available at https://yourpathcounselling.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.