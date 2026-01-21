Cyberiad.AI Launches First-Ever Agentic AI Platform Built Specifically for Dental Service Organizations (DSOs)

New compliance-first platform streamlines dental operations and patient engagement, unlocking growth and efficiency for multi-practice groups

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberiad.AI, a pioneer in specialized artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of its agentic AI platform designed exclusively for Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). As the first of its kind in the dental market, it provides a "Central Nervous System" that orchestrates non-clinical and administrative tasks while rigorously adhering to the complex regulatory landscape of healthcare.

While DSOs have successfully adopted a multitude of technologies, front-office and administrative operations have remained fragmented and labor intensive. Cyberiad.AI bridges this gap by deploying a multi-agent architecture – the Cyberiad Cortex – where specialized AI agents handle distinct functions like telephony, scheduling, insurance verification, and billing under a secure, coordinating layer. The highly scalable platform integrates seamlessly with existing practice management software to act as a force multiplier for staff, ensuring consistent, compliant, and personalized patient touch points across the entire organization.

“DSO leaders are caught between the mandate to grow and the monumental burden of compliance with a variety of regulations – which often stifles innovation,” said Peter Sisk, CEO and CTO of Cyberiad.AI. We didn’t just add compliance as a feature; we built it into the core DNA of our platform. Cyberiad is the intelligent, safe, and scalable partner DSOs need to finally leverage AI with confidence, freeing their teams to focus on what matters most: patient care and strategic growth.”

Cyberiad’s platform delivers intelligent automation for critical DSO workflows, including:

• Automated Patient Engagement: Delivers seamless, omnichannel marketing, intake, and scheduling to ensure a frictionless patient journey.

• Intelligent Scheduling: Optimizes complex multi-location and multi-provider calendars to maximize clinical capacity and provider utilization.

• 24/7 New Patient Intake: Enables instant patient capture and booking at any hour, ensuring no lead is lost to office downtime.

• Automated Recall & Confirmation: Drives proactive outreach to lapsed patients and automates reminders to maintain a full and predictable clinical schedule.

• Front Desk Augmentation: Offloads the burden of routine calls, messaging, and administrative tasks from staff to autonomous AI agents.

• Collections Automation: Streamlines the revenue cycle with compliant payment reminders and automated processing to improve financial health.

For DSO leaders, the platform provides a centralized dashboard with real-time insights across the entire organization, enabling data-driven decision-making at scale. Armed with these capabilities, and supported by automation and a holistic set of tools, leaders can leverage the platform as a growth engine, retention engine, efficiency engine and a profitability engine.

The Cyberiad Cortex is available for a proof of concept (POC) immediately on synthetic data, so organizations can see firsthand how the platform can transform their business.

About Cyberiad

Cyberiad.AI is the first agentic AI platform built exclusively for Dental Service Organizations. Founded on the principle that compliance must be the foundation of innovation in healthcare, Cyberiad provides intelligent automation for patient engagement and operational workflows. Our mission is to empower DSOs to achieve unprecedented scale and efficiency while delivering exceptional patient care and ensuring rigorous regulatory adherence. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://dso.cyberiad.ai.



