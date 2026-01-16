Tuesday night closures on Honoapi‘ilani Highway for rock scaling and removal

Main, News Posted on Jan 16, 2026 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is advising motorists that there will be intermittent nighttime closures along the pali on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) next week.

Crews will be removing a boulder caught in the protective netting and also performing rock scaling and other rock removal work from 9 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 20 to 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 21. The work will be between mileposts 10.45 to 10.55 on the Lahaina side of the Olowalu Tunnel, also known as the “pali tunnel.” The road will be intermittently closed in both directions for up to 10 minutes.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

For work schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.