Waterline Work for H-1 Eastbound Improvements Between Ola Lane Overpass and Likelike Highway

Jan 16, 2026

Work On a Waterline Connection Under the H-1 Eastbound will Require Two-Lane Closures Between the Middle Street Merge and the Likelike Highway Off-Ramp Over Two Weekends

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of planned continuous weekend closures on the Interstate H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Middle Street merge and the Likelike Highway off-ramp. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 and will continue until 4:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Weekend closures for Feb. 20-23, Feb. 27 – March 2 and March 6-9 have been set as contingency dates in the event of weather or construction delays.

Associated closures will include:

Single right-lane closure on H-1 eastbound between the Ola Lane Overpass and the Middle Street merge, to provide a safe taper at freeway speeds for the work zone.

Closure of the King Street on-ramp to the H-1 eastbound.

Single right-lane closure on the H-1 Airport Viaduct eastbound as it approaches the merge.

The closure of the two right lanes of the H-1 eastbound between the Middle Street merge and the Likelike Highway off-ramp.

The closure is needed to tie in the new 36-inch waterline being constructed as part of the Interstate Route H-1 Eastbound Improvements, Ola Lane Overpass to Likelike Highway off-ramp. Homes and businesses serviced by this waterline are currently being served by bypass lines and will not experience a loss in service during the tie in.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.

The Interstate Route H-1 Eastbound Improvements, Ola Lane Overpass to Likelike Highway off-ramp is designed to improve safety and efficiency on the interstate by eliminating a merge and adding emergency shoulders. The Gulick Avenue Overpass, currently the lowest vertical clearance on O‘ahu, will be rehabilitated through the project and will gain approximately 6 inches in height.

The estimated completion date for the Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvements Project is October 2027, weather permitting. For more information, please view the project website at https://h1widening.com/

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

