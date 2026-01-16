National Energy Dominance Council Announces Landmark Agreement to Restore Grid Reliability and Lower Costs

WASHINGTON — Today, National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) Chairman and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, alongside Vice Chairman and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, announced a landmark agreement with a bipartisan group of governors to expand the nation’s energy supply, safeguard affordability and support the rapid expansion of data-center development.

For years, electricity prices within the PJM market, which serves the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Midwest, have risen faster than almost anywhere else in the country, in part, because of the previous administration’s war on American energy. To reverse this, President Donald J. Trump and the NEDC have secured an agreement with several states to advance more than $15 billion in new power-generation projects. These projects are designed to strengthen grid reliability and meet the surging energy demands of the digital economy.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, a coalition of leading technology companies has committed to funding this new generation capacity. This ensures that the costs associated with increased data-center demand are carried by tech companies, not taxpayers. This historic initiative marks a decisive step toward reinforcing the nation’s energy infrastructure, maintaining low energy costs and securing American leadership in innovation.

"For too long, the Green New Scam has left families in the dark with skyrocketing bills,” said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. “Today, under President Trump’s leadership, the National Energy Dominance Council has come up with a solution to end these high costs, roll back the Biden administration’s policies of energy scarcity and ensure we are powering the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Midwest’s future without charging its citizens a cent. This initiative will ensure we usher in the age of artificial intelligence with new power plants funded by the technology companies, not taxpayers, securing the steel of Pennsylvania, the manufacturing of Ohio and the ships of Virginia. The Trump administration is keeping the lights on, the factories humming and the American Dream affordable."

“High electricity prices are a choice,” said Energy Secretary Chris Wright. “The Biden administration’s forceful closures of coal and natural gas plants without reliable replacements left the United States in an energy emergency. Perhaps no region in America is more at risk than in PJM. That’s why President Trump asked governors across the Mid-Atlantic to come together and call upon PJM to allow America to build big reliable power plants again. Our directives will restore affordable and reliable electricity so American families thrive and America’s manufacturing industries once again boom. President Trump promised to unleash American energy and put the American people first. This plan keeps that promise."

This announcement is a direct response to the national energy emergency declared by President Trump on Day One of his administration, following years of President Biden’s energy subtraction agenda that left the American grid vulnerable to blackouts and record-high prices. This initiative aims to:

Restore Energy Affordability: Lower the burden on residential customers who have faced skyrocketing monthly bills.

Strengthen Grid Reliability: Deploy $15 billion toward baseload power to ensure the lights stay on and the heat stays on, regardless of weather conditions.

Protect Regional Industry: Secure the energy-intensive manufacturing hubs of Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia that serve as the backbone of the American economy.

President Trump is shifting the focus back to reliable power generation, this agreement ensures that America remains an industrial powerhouse, powered by American resources and protected from the failed policies of previous administrations.

