Lavetir Releases 2026 Wedding Collection with Expanded Bridesmaid, Mother-of, and Occasionwear Options

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lavetir is proud to announce the release of its 2026 Wedding Collection, introducing an expanded selection of formalwear designed to support coordinated bridal-party styling, while accommodating a broad range of sizes, roles, and comfort preferences. The new assortment brings together updated bridesmaid dresses , plus size bridesmaid dresses, mother of the bride & groom dresses , wedding guest dresses, flower girl dresses, and men’s suits to help groups align on a cohesive look across ceremonies, receptions, and related events.Planning teams and bridal parties often face practical challenges when selecting attire across multiple participants—balancing color direction, seasonal considerations, and individual fit needs. Lavetir’s 2026 collection is structured to simplify that process by offering a wide range of silhouettes and finishes intended to work within a shared palette, while allowing each person to select a style that suits their role and preferences.Bridesmaid dress options in the 2026 collection emphasize both versatility and variety, with selections spanning on-trend and classic color directions including dusty blue, sage green, burnt orange, coral, peacock, orange, emerald green, and aqua blue. The collection also includes options designed around common styling requests, including dresses with sleeves, floral-inspired looks, maternity-friendly selections, and an expanded range for plus-size bridesmaids. Value-focused options, including bridesmaid dresses priced under $100, are positioned to support parties aiming to coordinate without compromising overall budget planning.The 2026 release also expands formal options for mothers of the bride and groom, featuring event-ready looks in navy blue, champagne, dusty rose, and flower prints. Styles include lace-forward selections, dress silhouettes designed for formal venues, dresses with sleeves, and coordinated pant suit options, including three-piece pant suit sets. These additions are intended to provide flexibility for different levels of formality, climate needs, and personal styling preferences while remaining aligned with wedding-day aesthetics.“Wedding attire coordination should feel achievable for the full group, not complicated by limited choices or narrow fit ranges,” says Sam, Founder and CEO of Lavetir. “The 2026 collection focuses on breadth in color, fit, and style so wedding parties can coordinate confidently while each individual still feels comfortable, appropriately dressed, and event-ready.”Additional categories in the 2026 wedding assortment include flower girl dresses and men’s suits, enabling families and wedding parties to address multiple attire needs through a single collection focus.For more information, Lavetir encourages customers to review the 2026 collection at https://www.lavetir.com/ About LavetirLavetir is an online formalwear brand committed to empowering women through inclusive sizing, thoughtful design, and accessible pricing. Best known for its bridesmaid and mother-of-the-bride collections, the brand offers dresses in sizes 0–32W, free custom sizing, and more than 70 color options to support personalized styling for every celebration.Lavetir’s Founder and CEO, Sam, brings extensive experience in fashion manufacturing, specializing in size-inclusive, affordable, and well-tailored formalwear designed for today’s diverse wedding parties.Established on the belief that everyone deserves to feel confident at life’s most meaningful moments, Lavetir has grown into a trusted destination for wedding-party attire. The company continues to expand its offerings, refine its customer experience, and champion inclusivity with designs created to honor individuality, comfort, and beauty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.