The Residences at Snowmass Club Completes Renovations for its Phase II Sanctuary Building

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residences at Snowmass Club Unveil Stunning Renovation in Sanctuary Phase II The Residences at Snowmass Club proudly announce the completion and opening of their newly renovated 3, 4, and 5-bedroom homes within the Sanctuary Phase II building. Led by Erik Cavarra, Director of the Residences and Partner/Preferred Broker at Engel & Völkers, the redesign brings a fresh, modern mountain aesthetic that perfectly captures the essence of the Aspen/Snowmass community.Studio10 Interior Design, based in Denver, Colorado, spearheaded the design effort, with curation by Kristen Terjesen and Emily Beach. Their vision focused on all-new interiors that blend contemporary mountain modern themes with the natural beauty surrounding the Snowmass area.“This state-of-the-art remodel was a perfect blend of interior design modernization adding light, space, and creating that certain ‘wow’ factor for the Residences at Snowmass Club to continue to showcase its best-in-class fractional offering,” said Erik Cavarra. “It is truly a showcase product that offers a turnkey luxurious experience with access to all the benefits of the renowned Snowmass Club.”The Residences at Snowmass Club: Elevated Living, Rooted in the ClubMore than just mountain living, the Residences at Snowmass Club deliver a sense of belonging with every detail thoughtfully managed. These fully furnished condominiums, townhouses, and penthouses offer refined design, spacious interiors, and expansive outdoor living areas just steps from the Club and minutes from all that Aspen/Snowmass has to offer.The Benefits of OwnershipOwnership here extends beyond having a place in Aspen/Snowmass—it means fully embracing the lifestyle. Through flexible fractional ownership, residents gain seamless access to a beautifully furnished residence and all the surrounding amenities.• Choose from two- or three-bedroom condominiums, rare four-bedroom townhomes, or exclusive five-bedroom penthouses.• Enjoy turnkey simplicity, refined design, and full access to Snowmass Club’s year-round amenities and services.• Experience elevated mountain living without the burden of upkeep—a second home without second thoughts.Unmatched in the country club lifestyle, the Residences provide an abundance of amenities and a flexible fractional ownership program throughout the year.Owners can enjoy winter activities like skiing or snowshoeing across 210 acres, or summer pursuits including golfing, hiking, and biking right from their doorstep. This year-round resort ensures every family member enjoys memorable vacations season after season.For more information, please contact Erik Cavarra at ecavarra@snowmassclub.com or by phone at 970.923.0817.Visit www.snowmassclub.com to explore this exceptional opportunity.

