New Podcast ‘The Vertical Buzz’ Set to Explore the Rapid Rise of Vertical Short-Form Cinema

Vertical Buzz podcast logo Vertical Buzz Host

Industry Insiders Set to Launch Podcast as Hollywood Wakes Up to Soaring Industry of Vertical Filmmaking

Insightful, current, and creator-driven, this podcast is quickly becoming an essential resource for anyone working in or curious about vertical storytelling” — Michael Madnick, Film & Entertainment Executive and Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand-new podcast is debuting Thursday, January 29, 2026 that dives head-first into one of the fastest-growing entertainment formats in the world: vertical short-form films. THE VERTICAL BUZZ is a weekly, conversation-driven show dedicated to the creators, directors, actors, platforms, and behind-the-scenes forces shaping this booming category of modern storytelling.

As the entertainment industry undergoes one of the most dramatic shifts since the rise of streaming, vertical films have rapidly emerged as a cultural and economic powerhouse. THE VERTICAL BUZZ aims to document this moment in real time — examining how vertical content is reshaping Hollywood and redefining audience expectations.

The HOST, Buzz Leer, is a veteran Film/TV/Stage actor. A Minnesota native and a graduate of The University of North Dakota, Buzz’s career spans acting, directing, hosting as well as sales and marketing. From Hosting HGTV’s HOUSE DETECTIVE, to appearing in network TV series like Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, neXt and Days of Our Lives. He has appeared in multiple Independent films and is a Two-Time WEBBY AWARD winner for the Lemonada Media Podcast BEING GOLDEN. In the past 3 years Buzz has appeared in 36 Vertical Films working with platforms such as ReelShort, FlareFlow, DramaWave, DramaBox, Vigloo and more. Buzz brings decades of entertainment experience and storytelling passion to EVERY Episode! Based in Los Angeles, he continues to Champion creativity, innovation, and connection within the evolving Vertical Film Industry.

“The vertical film industry has needed a central voice — and THE VERTICAL BUZZ delivers it. Insightful, current, and creator-driven, this podcast is quickly becoming an essential resource for anyone working in or curious about vertical storytelling.”

-Michael Madnick, Film & Entertainment Executive and Producer

Episode #1 — January 29, 2026

TITLE: What the F#@K is a Vertical Film?

Episode Guest: Angela Liu, Executive Producer, FlareFlow

The inaugural episode kicks off with a deep dive into the history and origin of vertical films, tracing how this format evolved from mobile-first content to multimillion-dollar productions. My guest, Angela Liu is an acclaimed Executive Producer @ FlareFlow one of the Premiere Platforms in Vertical Filmaking. The “premiere episode”explores the impact vertical storytelling is already having on Hollywood, from new financing models and platform economics to casting changes, creative shifts, and the unexpected personalities behind the last three years of explosive growth. Listeners will hear firsthand anecdotes, insider perspectives, and data-driven insights into why vertical films have become one of the most influential new mediums in entertainment.

Episode #2 — February 5, 2026

TITLE: Directing For Vertical Films: It’s NOT just about turning your camera

Episode Guest: Amber Neukum, Award Winning Director

In Episode 2, THE VERTICAL BUZZ sits down with Amber Neukum, a leading vertical film director for an in-depth discussion about what it truly takes to craft compelling stories in this unconventional, portrait-style frame. The episode explores the creative and technical differences between directing for vertical versus traditional horizontal filmmaking — from shot design and blocking to pacing, coverage, budgets, and audience behavior. We provide some incredible information, insight AND have some laughs about the indiosyncrasies of vertical filmaking.

Episode #3 — February 12, 2026

TITLE: Acting for Vertical Films: What no one Tells you

Episode Guest: Michael Naizu, Award Winning Actor, Director & Producer

Episode 3 features a celebrated Hollywood actor, Michael Naizu, who has successfully crossed into vertical storytelling and become a bonifide VerticalFilm Star. Together, they explore how acting techniques shift for this fast-rising format, what performers need to know to adapt, and why vertical films are becoming an increasingly important part of the entertainment pipeline. This candid conversation looks ahead at what the future holds for actors as vertical film demand accelerates.

Episode #4 — February 26, 2026

“Safety, Story & Physical Truth in Vertical Filmmaking”

Episode Guest: Aaron Feder, Award Winning Stunt & Intimacy Director

In Episode 4, we deep dive into the unseen work that keeps actors safe, stories honest and the sets professional. Featuring the Award Winning Stunt & Intimacy Director Aaron Feder. From child actor and early stunt training, to an award winning international hospitality career, Aaron walked away from it all to return to film. Today he’s the leading stunt & intimacy coordinator in the vertical film space, completing over 100 projects and credits including Discovery + , Monster Season 3 and Spider-Man Noir. As storytelling explodes onto our phones, and into mainstream, the rules of physical storytelling are changing, the line between performance and personal safety have never been more important.

________________________________________

About THE VERTICAL BUZZ

THE VERTICAL BUZZ is a Premiere weekly podcast dedicated exclusively to the world of vertical short-form films. Each week, host Buzz Leer brings listeners insider conversations, industry insights, platform trends, and the untold stories shaping the evolution of vertical filmmaking. Whether you’re a creator, a filmmaker, an actor, or simply someone fascinated by the next frontier of entertainment, THE VERTICAL BUZZ delivers an unfiltered, informed, and entertaining look at the vertical revolution.

THE VERTICAL BUZZ will be available on all major podcast platforms starting January 29, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.