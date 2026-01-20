Patricia Grayhall’s 'Framed' Pits One Attorney Against Big Oil and a Deadly Conspiracy

A consummate legal thriller...the stuff of which high-tension movies are made.” — Midwest Book Review

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author and physician Patricia Grayhall returns with a gripping new thriller, FRAMED (Rain City Press, ISBN 979-8993701707), a high-stakes legal and environmental suspense novel that exposes the deadly intersection of corporate power, public health, and personal sacrifice.In FRAMED, environmental attorney Jo Turner is building the case of a lifetime against World Petrol, one of the country’s largest refineries, for toxic emissions linked to rising cancer rates along the Houston Ship Channel. Her star witness is respected physician—and Jo’s former college crush—Dr. Tori Nelson, whose groundbreaking research could topple Big Oil’s defenses.But just as the lawsuit gains momentum, Tori is arrested in a shocking, high-profile robbery. Jo knows it’s a setup, a calculated move to bury evidence and silence the truth. As she races to prove Tori’s innocence, Jo uncovers a chilling conspiracy involving Tori’s estranged husband, a mysterious woman, and shadowy players complicit in environmental crimes. With Tori’s freedom, her career, and the health of entire communities at risk, Jo must risk everything to expose the truth—before it’s too late.FRAMED will appeal to fans of Robin Cook, Lisa Gardner, and Tess Gerritsen, blending the razor-sharp tension of a legal thriller with the urgency of an environmental crime drama.PRAISE FOR FRAMED“Patricia Grayhall’s new thriller is a textbook example of a page-turner.”—Sophy Smythe, author of The Medical Code“Original, clever, deftly written, and a simply riveting read from start to finish.”—Midwest Book Review“Framed, an engaging and well-written novel, highlights what the law can do to right wrongs, and how it can be used as a weapon in the wrong hands."—Lori B. Duff, Esq., author of the Fischer at Law Series“A shocking twist at the end that most won't see coming…”—BookLife ReviewsABOUT THE AUTHORPatricia Grayhall is a medical doctor and award-winning author of Making the Rounds: Defying Norms in Love and Medicine (memoir), Golden Years and Silver Linings (co-authored romance), and A Place for Us (She Writes Press, 2025). Her work has appeared in Queer Forty, The Gay and Lesbian Review, The Millions, Lesbian Game Changers, The Seattle Lesbian, and Seattle Magazine, and she has been featured on NPR.With a 40-year career in internal medicine and occupational/environmental medicine—including an MPH from Harvard School of Public Health—Grayhall brings unparalleled insight into the health consequences of environmental injustice. Drawing on her lived experiences and commitment to truth-telling, her fiction explores the moral fault lines between science, corporate greed, and personal integrity.Grayhall lives with her wife on an island in the Pacific Northwest, where she writes surrounded by the natural beauty of orcas, eagles, and the occasional black bear.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.