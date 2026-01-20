Schilling Cider Launches Excelsior Imperial Cherry, Pushing Imperial Cider Flavor Into New Territory

Excelsior Imperial Cherry

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schilling Cider announced the release of Excelsior Imperial Cherry , the newest limited offering in its fan-favorite Excelsior Imperial Ciders line. Clocking in at 8.4% ABV, this bold imperial cider explores vibrant fruit expression through the layered intensity of tart cherry, citrus, and floral notes.Excelsior Imperial Cherry was chosen for its bold tartness and depth of flavor, designed to stretch the boundaries of what imperial cider can be. Fueled by tart cherries and zesty lime, the cider is balanced with a smooth touch of vanilla and delicate honeysuckle, creating a dynamic profile that’s bright, expressive, and complex. Crafted with 100% fresh-pressed Pacific Northwest apples and heirloom European cider apples, the result is a cider that delivers vivid fruit character with a refined finish.Schilling’s Excelsior Imperial Ciders line is known for its adventurous, space-inspired packaging and hard-hitting flavors, inviting drinkers to explore without compromise. Excelsior Imperial Cherry continues that tradition, delivering a limited-release cider that balances intensity with smoothness and innovation with approachability.Excelsior Imperial Cherry is now sold in WA, OR, CO, AZ, AK, CA, ID, MT, FL, IL, KS, VA, NE, MN, and NC – available in limited quantities wherever Schilling Cider is sold. Find Excelsior Imperial Cherry at a retailer near you by visiting Schilling Cider’s store locator at schillingcider.com/find. Images for stories are HERE

