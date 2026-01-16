Attorney General Jackley’s Bills on AI Pornography And Digital Currency Receive Final State Senate Approval

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s two bills that protect citizens from AI-generated pornography and allows for the seizure of cryptocurrency as part of criminal investigations were both unanimously approved by the full State Senate Friday afternoon.

“I appreciate the Senators’ support and understanding of how this legislation protects both South Dakotans and their property,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I look forward to working with State Representatives when our bills proceed to the House.”

Senate Bill 42 prohibits the creation and distribution of digitally fabricated pornographic material of a non-consenting individual.

Senate Bill 43 adds “digital currency” to South Dakota’s seizure laws, giving law enforcement the tools to confiscate illicit crypto assets, disrupt criminal networks hiding behind digital secrecy and strengthen protections for South Dakota consumers.

Final action on Senate Bill 41 was delayed so a fiscal note could be attached. The measure would enhance the penalties for ingestion, possession, possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility.

Attorney General Jackley has introduced 10 bills during this legislative session. Committee hearings on more of the bills are scheduled for next week.

. -30-