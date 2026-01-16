Denver Nuggets, The King Center, and US United Announce Unity Seats for MLK Weekend

US United logo The King Center

Denver Nuggets Community Pride Ticket Program donate tickets to bring the community together; partnership honors Dr. King's vision of Beloved Community

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US United, along with the Denver Nuggets and The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), announced a new partnership bringing Unity Seats to Ball Arena for Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend games on January 17th and 18th. Nuggets stars Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon donated the tickets through the team’s Community Pride Ticket Program, demonstrating the power of sports to unite communities across differences.

The Unity Seats program brings together community members from different backgrounds who might not otherwise meet, to share the game experience and build meaningful connections through the unifying power of sports. These fans are identified and joined at the game by their local sheriff demonstrating the power of building strong local community bridges.

"Right now, we urgently need moments that bring us together and remind us of our shared humanity. Sports often do that," said Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center.

Players Lead the Way

Denver Nuggets players Jamal Murray and Aaron “AG” Gordon are donating the Unity Seats tickets in honor of the MLK Day holiday. The donation enables four community members, the local sheriff and an US United member to connect and experience the games together, creating opportunities for relationship-building that transcend typical social boundaries.

Dr. King highlighted the impact of unity seats as she commented, "These moments matter and can ignite relationships that foster true peace and help create the Beloved Community that my father envisioned."

“We are grateful to the entire Nuggets organization and especially Jamal and AG, for this generous donation,” said Adam Mizel, co-founder of US United. “Building on our relationship with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, this partnership underscores the power of unity and sports together.”

Honoring Dr. King's Legacy Through Action

The Unity Seats partnership launches during MLK Weekend, a time when Americans reflect on Dr. King's teachings about nonviolence, justice, and unity. In addition to the Ball Arena event, US United co-founder Adam Mizel will be in Atlanta to recognize the holiday and attend the MLK Beloved Community Awards and Commemorative Service.

"Dr. King believed that we are all tied together in a single garment of destiny," said Mizel. "Unity Seats put that belief into practice. When people from different backgrounds share an experience cheering for the same team, they remember what connects us rather than what divides us. We're honored to partner with The King Center and the Denver Nuggets to honor Dr. King's legacy through action."

Sheriff Unity Network Bridges Community Divides

The partnership with local sheriffs in the Unity Seats experience builds upon US United's Sheriff Unity Network (SUN), a collaboration of nearly 100 sheriffs nationwide committed to unifying their communities through civic engagement. Sheriffs, as elected officials who serve constituents across party lines, are uniquely positioned to facilitate connections between diverse community members.

"Sheriffs understand that our job is to protect, serve, and unify our communities," said Sheriff Chris Swanson, co-founder of US United. "Unity Seats give us the opportunity to build relationships with community members in a relaxed, joyful setting. That's when real conversations happen and real connections form. That's how we build the trust and unity our communities and our country needs."

Expanding the Movement

The Denver Nuggets partnership marks the latest expansion of US United's Unity Seats program, which has brought diverse fans together at NFL, MLB, and now NBA games nationwide. The program leverages sports' unique cultural power to create moments of genuine connection that can transform communities.

Following the MLK Weekend games, US United plans to expand Unity Seats to additional NBA venues and continue growing partnerships with professional sports teams across all major leagues. The organization's goal is to create thousands of unity moments throughout 2026, building on the success of the inaugural National Unity Day in December 2025.

About US United

US United is a not-for-profit media collective building unity through storytelling, service, and human connection. Co-founded by business leader Adam Mizel and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson following Swanson's decision to march with George Floyd protesters in 2020, the organization proves that Americans share common values and can bridge divides through community engagement. Programs include the Sheriff Unity Network, Unity Seats at sporting events, Holiday Spectacular giving events, and monthly 30 For US unity conversations.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.



