Contractors Urged to Designate Trained and Qualified Excavation Competent Persons and Call 811 Before Digging

National Safe Digging Month Underscores Excavation Safety Measures That Prevent Injuries and Save Lives

In far too many cases, injuries and fatalities happen because basic requirements were missed. A trained excavation Competent Person plays a critical role in stopping unsafe conditions . . .” — Curtis Chambers, CSP

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As construction, utility, and infrastructure activity increases nationwide with the arrival of spring, safety professionals are urging contractors to prioritize excavation safety during National Safe Digging Month, observed each April, by designating trained and qualified excavation Competent Persons and ensuring required safety steps are followed before digging begins.Excavation work consistently ranks among the most dangerous construction activities. National safety data show that dozens of workers are killed each year in excavation- and trenching-related incidents, with many more suffering serious injuries. Cave-ins alone are frequently fatal, and utility strikes can result in fires, explosions, electrocutions, and other catastrophic outcomes.Federal and state OSHA standards require employers to designate a Competent Person to identify existing and predictable hazards, take immediate corrective measures, and ensure excavation safety requirements are enforced throughout the job.“Excavation incidents are rarely unavoidable, yet they continue to occur” said Curtis Chambers, CSP, a Board Certified Safety Professional and court-recognized OSHA compliance expert. “In far too many cases, injuries and fatalities happen because basic requirements were missed. A trained excavation Competent Person plays a critical role in stopping unsafe conditions before workers are exposed to life-threatening hazards.”One of the most important responsibilities of an excavation Competent Person is ensuring the 811-notification center is contacted before digging begins. Calling 811 alerts utility owners to locate and mark underground lines in the proposed excavation area. Once utilities are properly identified, contractors can use safer methods such as hand digging or vacuum excavation to expose utilities before mechanical excavation begins. These steps are proven to reduce the risk of serious injuries, explosions, and fatalities.Beyond utility coordination, an excavation Competent Person is responsible for conducting daily and as-needed inspections of excavations and adjacent areas, classifying soil conditions, selecting and overseeing protective systems, monitoring weather and site changes, and exercising the authority to stop work when hazards are identified. These responsibilities are not administrative. They are front line controls that directly prevent cave-ins, struck-by incidents, and worker deaths.With excavation activity accelerating during the spring construction season, safety professionals emphasize that designating and educating a qualified excavation Competent Person is one of the most effective actions contractors can take to protect their workers and prevent fatal incidents.For more information about excavation safety and excavation Competent Person education, visit https://oshatraining.com/on-site-training/osha-competent-person-training-trenching-and-excavations/ About OSHA Training Services Inc.: OSHA Training Services Inc. provides professional safety training and consulting services, including excavation Competent Person education and OSHA compliance support, to construction and industrial employers nationwide.

Excavation Competent Person and 811

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