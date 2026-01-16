Water and Sanitation issues urgent safety alert on high-risk dam levels in Limpopo

Urgent safety alert: High-risk dam levels in Limpopo Province

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) issues an urgent public notice regarding the critically high-water levels at multiple dams across Limpopo Province. Persistent rainfall and strong inflows have resulted in 14 of 19 monitored dams exceeding 100% capacity, with several structures operating significantly above full supply level. This presents a tangible safety risk to communities, infrastructure, and recreational users in proximity to these dams.

Current Dam Status: Critical Levels Require Public Vigilance

Based on the latest verified measurements (as of 14 January 2026), the following Limpopo dams are at or near maximum capacity, with many releasing water:

Severely Overfull (≥105%):

Nsami (128.54%), Merensky (120.59%), Nzhelele (114.47%), Tzaneen (108.64%), Vergelegeng (106.99%), Modjadji (105.60%), Thabina (105.46%), Nandoni (105.25%), Magoebaskloof (105.22%), Mutshedzi (105.39%) At or Above Full Capacity (100–104.9%):

Glen Alpine (103.72%), Luphephe (102.07%), Nwanedzi (102.20%), Dap Naude (100.00%), Ebenezer (103.04%) Actively Releasing Water:

Albasini Dam (95.60%) is currently discharging 35 cumecs through five open gates to manage pressure, while Doorindraai Dam (98.85%) remains stable with all gates closed.

Albasini Dam (95.60%) is currently discharging 35 cumecs through five open gates to manage pressure, while Doorindraai Dam (98.85%) remains stable with all gates closed. Note: Middle Letaba Dam (20.25%) remains below capacity and poses no flood risk.

Public Safety is Paramount

DWS emphasises that dams operating above full capacity create unpredictable hazards, including:

Sudden, powerful water releases from spillways and gates.

Unstable shorelines prone to collapse.

Strong undercurrents and submerged debris.

The public is urged to:

Avoid all recreational activities near dam walls, spillways, and downstream riverbanks.

Heed all warning signs, barriers, and instructions from dam officials.

Never attempt to cross flooded roads or streams near dam infrastructure.

Keep children and livestock at a safe distance from water’s edges

Be careful of the aquatic animals that are carried over by the heavy water flows (E.g. Crocodiles, Hippos)

Proactive Management and Emergency Preparedness

DWS is implementing rigorous measures to mitigate risks:

1. Real-time tracking of water levels, weather patterns, and structural integrity, aligned with dam operating rules.

2. Strategic water releases (e.g. Albasini Dam) to create buffer capacity while minimising downstream impact.

3. DWS emergency preparedness plans are fully operational

A Call for Community Partnership

Water security and public safety depend on collective vigilance. DWS relies on communities living near dams to:

Report unusual water releases, structural concerns, or blocked spillways immediately

Share early warnings with neighbours, especially vulnerable households.

Respect restricted zones around dam infrastructure

Please take note that, while we manage water resources with technical precision, community awareness is our strongest defence against tragedy. Together, we can work together to avoid any catastrophic incidents.

Clarifying Roles in Emergencies

DWS stresses that while the Department manages dam operations and flood forecasting, evacuations, search-and-rescue, and emergency relief fall under the mandate of Provincial and Municipal Disaster Management Authorities. All flood alerts issued by DWS will be actioned by these structures.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935/ mavasaw@dws.gov.za.

