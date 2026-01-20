Total Truck Branding Named 'Best Printshop of 2025' in Elk Grove Village, IL

Best Fleet branding company Total Truck Branding Logo

Total Truck Branding is proud to announce it has been named the "Best Printshop of 2025".

This award belongs to our hardworking team and our loyal clients who trust us with their brand's image on the road” — Mario Lekovic, CEO of Mana Limited.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Truck Branding, a Mana Limited company and the premier fleet branding powerhouse in Chicagoland, is proud to announce it has been named the "Best Printshop of 2025" in Elk Grove Village by Business Best. This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s commitment to excellence in large-scale vehicle graphics, customer service, and innovative design.Since its inception, Total Truck Branding has revolutionized the local fleet branding industry by turning ordinary commercial vehicles into high-impact, rolling billboards. The award from Business Best validates the company’s reputation as a leader in the competitive Chicagoland market, acknowledging their superior print quality, fast turnaround times, and dedication to client satisfaction."We are honored to be recognized as the Best Printshop of 2025," said Mario Lekovic, the CEO of Total Truck Branding. "This award belongs to our hardworking team and our loyal clients who trust us with their brand's image on the road. We don't just wrap trucks; we help businesses get noticed, and we do it with an unapologetic commitment to quality."In addition to this new accolade, Total Truck Branding continues to maintain a flawless 5-Star Google Review rating. Clients consistently praise the company for its seamless design-to-installation process, durability of materials, and the ability to handle fleets of all sizes—from single vans to nationwide trucking operations.Key Highlights of Total Truck Branding:Award-Winning Service: Officially recognized as Elk Grove Village’s Best Printshop of 2025.Top-Rated Quality: Consistently maintaining a solid 5-Star rating on Google Reviews.Comprehensive Solutions: Specializing in semi-truck wraps, trailer graphics, fleet lettering, and custom design.Industry Changing AI Designer Tool that everyone can use on their website.For more information about Total Truck Branding or to request a quote, please visit www.totaltruckbranding.com

