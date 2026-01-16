Submit Release
Maryland State Police Indict Wicomico County Man for Theft of More Than $670,000 from Crisfield American Legion Post 16

Maryland State Police News Release

(CRISFIELD, MD) – A Somerset County grand jury has indicted a man following a Maryland State Police investigation into the theft of more than $670,000 from Crisfield American Legion Post 16.

Donald Lee Waters Jr., 56, of Salisbury, Maryland, was indicted on January 16, 2026, on charges including theft over $100,000, theft scheme, and related financial offenses. He was served with the indictment and is scheduled to appear before the Circuit Court for Somerset County. 

The indictment follows an investigation conducted by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Eastern Region into the theft of funds generated through licensed charitable operations at Crisfield American Legion Post 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that Waters stole approximately $670,394 in charitable proceeds between mid-2021 and August 2024 by exploiting a position of trust within the legion. 

The investigation involved the execution of numerous search warrants, the service of multiple court orders and subpoenas, and extensive financial analysis. The investigation continues.

Donald Waters

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]

Maryland State Police Indict Wicomico County Man for Theft of More Than $670,000 from Crisfield American Legion Post 16

