Branded Hospitality Media and DoorDash Extend Strategic Partnership Into Third Year, With Events and Activations

Branded Hospitality Media and DoorDash mark a third year of partnership, continuing event-led activations connecting brands with hospitality decision-makers.

When brands come back year after year, it’s because the model works. DoorDash understands the value of showing up in person and building trust with operators.” — Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media today announced the continuation of its strategic partnership with DoorDash, marking the third consecutive year of collaboration and underscoring the growing value of event-led, relationship-driven engagement in the hospitality and foodservice industry.The renewed partnership reflects the success of prior collaborations and a shared commitment to connecting enterprise brands with senior operators, founders, and executives through curated, high-impact experiences. As part of the continued collaboration, DoorDash will remain integrated into Branded Hospitality Media’s invite-only events, Cocktails & Connections series and experiential activations, focusing on conference-adjacent exclusive gatherings and intimate networking moments designed for real conversation, not traditional sales pitches.Now entering its third year, the partnership highlights a repeatable and proven approach to engagement, one that prioritizes quality over scale and long-term relationships over one-off impressions. These activations are intentionally limited in size to preserve access, authenticity, and meaningful interaction among participants.DoorDash’s event participation is supported by Branded Hospitality Media’s broader media ecosystem, including its top-performing podcasts and the award-winning Hospitality Headline newsletter, which reaches more than 400,000 weekly subscribers with consistently strong engagement. Together, the platform allows DoorDash to build visibility and deepen relationships before, during, and after live events, extending impact beyond the room.“Repeat partnerships speak volumes,” said Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg, Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality. “When brands continue to invest year after year, it’s because the model works. DoorDash understands the power of showing up consistently, building trust in person, and engaging operators where real decisions are made.”Branded Hospitality Media hosts a growing calendar of curated events aligned with major industry conferences and key markets nationwide. As demand for event-led sponsorships continues to rise, opportunities across events, activations, and supporting media remain intentionally limited to ensure depth of engagement and long-term value for partners.For more information about Branded Hospitality Media and its upcoming Event Series, email julie@brandedstrategic.com.About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media is the media arm of Branded Hospitality, delivering storytelling, insights, and experiences at the intersection of hospitality, foodservice, technology, and culture. Its flagship platforms include The Hospitality Hangout Podcast, the Hospitality Headline newsletter, and a portfolio of live events and content series that amplify the voices shaping the future of the industry.About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality is a purpose-built platform operating at the intersection of hospitality, foodservice, technology, and capital. Through three integrated business lines—Ventures, Solutions, and Media—Branded helps founders, operators, investors, and corporate partners drive growth and strategic outcomes across the hospitality ecosystem. Its Ventures platform invests in high-growth technology, CPG, and brand businesses; Solutions provides capital raising, M&A, and strategic advisory services; and Media delivers industry-leading podcasts, newsletters, and events. Together, these platforms create a powerful flywheel of insight, access, capital, and distribution—individually powerful and collectively transformative.

