First-Year 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar Realizes Record $4.5 Million at Public Auction

"Texas Gentleman" Specimen Shatters Benchmarks for Non-Gem Examples of America's First Dollar

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A significant milestone in the market for early American currency was achieved recently with the $4,500,000 sale of a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar. The transaction, concluded during a premier late-year showcase auction, represents a new world record for a non-Gem grade example of the first silver dollar ever struck by the United States Mint.The specimen, graded MS63+ by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and verified by the Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC), was a featured highlight from the "Collection of a Texas Gentleman." The coin’s provenance includes some of the most storied names in numismatic history, including Virgil Brand and F.C.C. Boyd, and its reappearance on the auction block sparked intense competition among international bidders."A $4.5 million result for this 1794 dollar confirms the immense historical value placed on the foundations of the United States Mint," stated a representative for the auction proceedings. "As a Choice Mint State survivor of the first 1,758 silver dollars ever produced, this coin is not merely a collectible but a foundational artifact of American financial history."Historical Significance of the 1794 IssueThe 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar is the first dollar-sized coin struck for circulation by the nascent U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. Designed by Chief Engraver Robert Scot, the mintage was extremely limited, with only 1,758 pieces delivered in October 1794. Of that original mintage, historians estimate that fewer than 150 examples survive today in any condition.The "Texas Gentleman" specimen is celebrated for its sharp strike and original surfaces, which have remained largely undisturbed for over two centuries. Unlike many surviving examples that show heavy wear from circulation, this Choice Mint State coin has been carefully preserved as a "trophy" asset through several generations of elite collectors.Market Performance and Strategic ValueThe $4.5 million price realization led a multi-session event that generated tens of millions in total sales, signaling a robust market for "blue-chip" numismatic items. Analysts note that the sale of the 1794 dollar reflects a growing trend of high-net-worth individuals treating rare coinage as a premier tangible asset and a hedge against economic volatility.Full details and historical cataloging for this record-breaking sale remain accessible to the public through verified industry archives.About the Collection: The Collection of a Texas Gentleman featured a curated selection of some of the most significant early United States type coins. The collection was known for emphasizing quality, rarity, and exceptional provenance, with many items setting new price levels for their respective categories during the event.Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.