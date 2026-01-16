Helping Veterans Access Compensation and Care After Camp Lejeune Through Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban

Entrance Sign for Camp Lejeune Camp Lejeune Water Testing

MRSB helps Camp Lejeune veterans and families secure over $12M in settlements for toxic water exposure. They offer experienced military-informed advocacy.

It’s never wrong to ask, even when families think nothing can be done, we often find a path forward. You deserve answers. You deserve to be heard.” — David Russotto, Attorney

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, veterans and families stationed at Camp Lejeune faced a battle they never signed up for, one marked by mysterious illnesses, unanswered questions, and rising medical bills tied to toxic water exposure. Today, Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban (MRSB) stands at the forefront of the legal fight to hold the government accountable.

With over 1,000 Camp Lejeune clients represented and more than $12 million in settlements already recovered from the Department of Justice, MRSB is helping families find answers and closure through persistent legal action and military-informed advocacy.

A Mission Years in the Making

Long before the Camp Lejeune Justice Act was passed under the PACT Act, MRSB had been investigating the base’s contaminated water crisis. The firm began assisting affected veterans as early as 2011, giving them a crucial head start when legislation finally opened the path to compensation.

“We were ready the moment the law passed,” said partner David Russotto. “We already understood the science, the military systems, and what it takes to prove these cases.”

The firm’s long-standing veterans’ advocacy practice, bolstered by former JAG officers and staff with direct ties to Camp Lejeune, allowed them to file quickly and strategically, uncovering evidence many thought was lost for good.

Uncovering the Proof Families Couldn’t Access Alone

Behind every Camp Lejeune claim is a family trying to make sense of a decades-old tragedy. For one client, whose mother passed in 1989, the journey began with doubt. In a handwritten letter to the firm, she wrote:

“Thank you for the attempt at helping me, but I don’t have the information you’re asking for. The military does. I was only given a dead mother.”

Despite her uncertainty, MRSB persisted. Through repeated requests to federal archives, the team recovered long-forgotten records, including a full autopsy report from the 1980s. Those records became the key to resolving her claim.

“When we told her what we found, she cried,” said attorney Eric Schaefer. “She learned more about her mother’s illness than she ever had before. Even her children, who never met their grandmother, finally understood what happened.”

In another case, the firm represented a family who lost both a father and grandfather, just one day apart, due to Camp Lejeune-related conditions. MRSB resolved both claims, bringing long-overdue answers to a grieving family.

Why MRSB Was Prepared Before the Law Changed

MRSB’s early success in Camp Lejeune cases is no coincidence. Their team includes veterans and military-connected staff who understand the base’s history, movement of service members, and patterns of delayed-onset illness.

“We know where the records are and how to get them, even when agencies say they’re gone,” said Schaefer. “Our team doesn’t stop until we find them.”

Still Helping Military Families Move Forward

Even with the claims window now closed, MRSB continues active community outreach, educational efforts, and support for related cases, including those involving firefighting foam (AFFF) and other military-related toxic exposures.

About Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban

Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban is a personal injury and veterans' disability law firm serving clients across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. With deep experience in motor vehicle injury, wrongful death, and military-related exposure claims, the firm is committed to helping veterans and families secure the benefits and compensation they deserve nationwide.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.