Protek International Appoints Brian D. Tuckett, Veteran U.S. Secret Service Agent, as Director of Digital Investigations

WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protek International , a national leader in digital forensics, cyber security, and eDiscovery services, today announced the appointment of Brian D. Tuckett as Director of Digital Investigations and eDiscovery Services. Tuckett brings more than 25 years of federal white collar crime investigative, digital forensic, and expert witness experience to Protek, strategically enhancing the firm’s ability to support complex, high-stakes civil and criminal investigations and litigation.Tuckett joins Protek after a distinguished career with the United States Secret Service , most recently serving as a Technical Special Agent and Manager of the Chicago Digital Evidence Forensics Laboratory. In that role, he oversaw all aspects of lab operations, including digital evidence collection and preservation, forensic examination, authentication, and quality assurance, ensuring evidence met the highest standards for courtroom admissibility and persuasive value.“For investigators and litigators, digital evidence can make or break a case,” said Keith Chval, President and CEO at Protek International. “Brian understands not only how to extract and analyze data, but how to clearly present forensic analysis results at trial and defend that work under cross-examination. His addition to Protek in this leadership position even further elevates our ability to deliver forensic results that stand up in court.”A Litigation-Focused Forensics LeaderThroughout his federal career, Tuckett led and provided digital forensics support to investigations and prosecutions involving complex financial fraud, cybercrime, organized identity theft, homicide, narcotics trafficking, and national security matters. He is also widely recognized as a subject matter expert in mobile device forensics, cellular records analysis, and geolocation mapping, disciplines increasingly central to modern litigation.Key qualifications that directly benefit investigative and litigation teams include:· Management of a federally accredited digital forensics laboratory, including evidence chain-of-custody, validation, and reporting· Extensive experience working alongside prosecutors and trial teams to ensure digital evidence is clear, defensible, and persuasive· Expert witness testimony in state and federal courts, including advanced cellular geolocation and digital forensic analysis· Deep expertise in mobile device evidence and investigations (MWI), including incorporating call detail records (CDRs), historical cell site analysis, and smartphone forensics· Advanced training and certifications from premier organizations and across leading forensic platforms, including Cellebrite, Magnet AXIOM, Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, and SANSTuckett has provided compelling expert testimony in multiple high-profile matters, including state and federal trials, demonstrating his understanding of evidentiary requirements regarding electronic evidence, his acumen in anticipating and responding to challenges from opposing experts and counsel, and presenting his work and findings in a clear, concise, relatable, and persuasive way.Expanding Protek’s eDiscovery and Expert Witness ServicesIn his position as Director, Tuckett will oversee Protek’s digital forensics and investigations, eDiscovery, and expert witness services, working closely with litigation counsel from investigative and early case assessment phases through trial.“Attorneys need more than a raw data dump; they need focused ESI and investigative answers that they can trust and run with,” said Tuckett. “At Protek, my focus is on delivering unassailable forensic work, defensible eDiscovery approaches, and deliverables that are technically sound, transparent, and defensible, whether it’s supporting dispositive motions, Daubert challenges, or trial testimony.”About Protek:Founded in 2005, Protek is a nationally recognized provider of expert digital forensics and eDiscovery services. Protek empowers its clients to aggressively leverage the cyber facets of their matters in pursuit of their objectives. Our mission is to deliver exceptional services to our clients, guided by integrity and a commitment to client success. Honest. Simple. Smart.

