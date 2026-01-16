Lindsay Honda Partners with Pegram Racing for 2026 IMSA TCR Championship Campaign

Columbus-area dealership brings Honda performance heritage to professional motorsports

Honda has racing in its DNA, and we're thrilled to support that heritage at the highest level,” — Steve Lindsay, of Lindsay Honda.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsay Honda announced today its sponsorship of Pegram Racing's Honda Civic Type R TCR entry for the 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR season, bringing world-class motorsports competition to the local Honda community.

The partnership pairs Lindsay Honda with the Ohio-based father-daughter racing team as they campaign Honda's purpose-built TCR race car throughout the season. Pegram Racing, led by motorcycle racing legend Larry Pegram and his daughter Riley, represents a unique family story in professional motorsports—making this collaboration a natural fit for a family-owned dealership committed to Honda's performance legacy.

"Honda has racing in its DNA, and we're thrilled to support that heritage at the highest level," said Steve Lindsay, of Lindsay Honda. "Our customers are passionate about their vehicles, and this partnership lets us share that passion in an authentic, exciting way. When you see a Honda battling for wins on track every weekend, it reinforces what we've always known - these are special cars built by special people who truly care about driving."

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR class features production-based race cars from manufacturers around the world competing on legendary circuits including Daytona, Sebring, Road America, and Laguna Seca. The series showcases door-to-door racing action and highlights the performance capabilities of vehicles closely related to their street-legal counterparts.

Lindsay Honda plans to bring the racing experience directly to customers through in showroom activations at its Honda Mall showroom in Columbus, behind-the-scenes content, and special events throughout the season.

"This isn't just a sponsorship - it's about creating experiences our community can't get anywhere else," added Steve Lindsay. "We want our customers to feel connected to something larger than a transaction."

The 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season begins January 16, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway. Updates on the partnership and exclusive content will be available on Lindsay Honda's social media channels and website.

About Lindsay Honda

Lindsay Honda has been serving central Ohio for over 50 years as the longest operating Honda dealer in Columbus. Family-owned and operated since the early 1970s when founder Bert Lindsay began selling motorcycles, the dealership has grown to become a top-ten volume Honda dealer in the USA while maintaining its commitment to exceptional customer service. Located at I-70 and Brice Road, Lindsay Honda features over 1,000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock and operates the world's largest Honda showroom. The dealership has received Honda's prestigious Presidents Award and consistently ranks among the top Honda dealers nationwide while maintaining a foundation built on integrity and community service.

About Pegram Racing

Pegram Racing is a family-run racing team based in Ohio, competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. The team features father-daughter co-drivers Larry and Riley Pegram. Larry Pegram is a renowned motorcycle racing veteran who competed professionally in AMA Superbike for over two decades, earning multiple race victories and competing in the Superbike World Championship. His daughter Riley, now 21, began racing at age 16 in karting and quickly progressed through sports car racing, achieving a fourth-place finish in the 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Championship. After running a partial 2024 IMSA season and a full 2025 campaign in a Hyundai Elantra N TCR, the team switches to Honda for 2026

