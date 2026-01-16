NORTH CAROLINA, January 16 - Nominations are open for the 2026 Governor's Volunteer Service Awards. Established in 1979, the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards acknowledge the efforts of North Carolinians and groups who make positive impacts in the state through their service.

“Whether you’re donating your time at a local food bank or supporting your neighbors’ rebuild in western North Carolina, volunteers make our state stronger,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I look forward to honoring the North Carolinians in every corner of the state whose selflessness has made lasting impacts on their communities."

Award nominations may be submitted online at nc.gov/volunteer. An individual person or a group from the public, nonprofit, or private sector may be nominated. Nominations will automatically be sent to the award coordinator in the county where the nominee resides for review and evaluation. The awards are presented locally by the designated county award coordinator in the spring.

The top 20 to 25 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients are further recognized with the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service. Medallion recipients are nominated by the county award coordinator and recognized at a ceremony in Raleigh hosted by VolunteerNC.

"Volunteers give their time, energy, skills, and talents to strengthen their communities. Volunteers' generosity, compassion, and dedication make North Carolina a stronger, more resilient state,” said Briles Johnson, Executive Director of VolunteerNC. “We look forward each year to honoring those who have stepped up to serve.”

About VolunteerNC

VolunteerNC, the NC Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, promotes and facilitates service and volunteering to improve lives, strengthen communities, and foster civic engagement in North Carolina. A division within the Office of the Governor, VolunteerNC oversees the state AmeriCorps programs, Disaster Services, Governor’s Page Program, and Volunteer Service. Learn more at VolunteerNC | nc.gov.