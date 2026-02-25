THE FUTURE PRODUCTS BRINGS NEXT-GEN HOME INNOVATION TO COSTCO WITH MULTI-BRAND ROADSHOW IN FLORIDA

Featuring Fritaire Air Fryer, Fizze Soda Maker, and UVI Plus Self-Heating Lunch Box

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future Products (TFP), the visionary home-tech company redefining modern living, announces a major expansion with Costco through a Florida roadshow showcasing three of its breakthrough innovations: the Fritaire Air Fryer, Fizze Soda Maker, and UVI Plus Self-Heating Lunch Box.The TFP showcase will appear at:● Costco #1323 Coral Springs — March 18–22 10:00 am – 8:30 pm EST● Costco #1332 North Miami — March 25–29, 10:00 am – 8:30 pm EST“Each of our products solves a simple, universal problem: how to live better every day,” said Andreas Hansen, Founder & CEO of The Future Products. “Expanding with Costco allows us to bring smarter, cleaner, more sustainable innovation into more homes at scale.”Under The Future Products umbrella, each brand delivers next-generation function with elevated design built around health, transparency, and everyday ease.Fritaire Air Fryer - The first-ever self-cleaning air fryer featuring a fully transparent glass bowl, Fritaire is free from Teflon, PFAS, and BPA. Its 9-in-1 functionality allows users to air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and more - all while watching food cook to perfection. The self-cleaning system simplifies cleanup with just water and soap.Fizze Soda Maker - Designed with a bottom-up carbonation system, Fizze carbonates water, juice, tea, and cocktails at the touch of a button. A BPA-free bottle and foldable base make it both safe and space-conscious for modern kitchens.UVI Plus Self-Heating Lunch Box - Combining self-heating technology with a built-in UV light sanitizer, UVI Plus warms meals in under 25 minutes and helps eliminate 99% of bacteria between uses. Featuring universal USB-C charging and insulated design, it keeps meals warm for up to two hours, redefining portable dining.These brands work together for cleaner cooking, cleaner carbonation, and cleaner on-the-go meals unified by design, safety, and performance.The Fritaire Air Fryer, Fizze Soda Maker, and UVI Plus Self-Heating Lunch Box are currently available online at Costco and will roll out more broadly in stores in early 2026.For more information, visit fritaire.com and uvilunchbox.com ###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about The Future Company and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.