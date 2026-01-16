Aurex Wins Missile Defense Agency's $151B SHIELD IDIQ Contract in Latest Round of Awards

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurex has been awarded a position on the Missile Defense Agency's potential $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract.Warren Kohm, CEO of Aurex described SHIELD as "a very important vehicle for Aurex to help support the Department of War’s Golden Dome missile defense initiative"About AurexAurex is a mission-focused aerospace and defense company building the next frontier of deterrence. From hypersonic systems and missile defense to hardened networks and orbital systems, we design, test, and deliver platforms that turn unproven ideas into battlefield-ready capabilities. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aurex has offices across the United States and serves customers in defense, space, and national security. For more information about Aurex, visit aurexdefense.com About Godspeed CapitalGodspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at godspeed.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.