Jennifer Piper to Offer Free Consultations During Divorce with Respect Week®

ST. LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missouri family law attorney Jennifer Piper will be participating in Divorce With Respect Weekin 2026! Divorce With Respect Week is March 1 through 8, during that week Piper will be offering free 30-minute divorce consultations. This is an opportunity to learn more about alternatives to a courtroom divorce, including Collaborative Divorce.Collaborative Divorce is a non-adversarial process where each spouse retains a specially trained collaborative team of divorce professionals who provide unbiased support to both participants. Through a series of meetings, the team works together with the spouses to come to a final resolution on all issues related to the family.Jennifer Piper is a Collaborative Divorce attorney based in the St. Louis County Metropolitan area where she has handled family law matters for over 20 years. She has served as the Chair of the Family and Juvenile Law Section for the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, is a member of the Parenting Coordination and Mediation Committee for the St. Louis County Circuit Court, and was appointed to a special committee of the Missouri Bar Association dealing with issues involving juvenile cases and immigration. Additionally, she is regularly appointed to represent and protect children by Judges and Commissioners in St. Louis County and St. Louis City.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with Jennifer Piper visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

