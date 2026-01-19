Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Garen Ream, Double Board-Certified Foot and Ankle Surgeon

Dr. Garen Ream's expertise and passion for patient-centered care will play a key role as we continue building the nation’s premier foot and ankle program.” — Dr. Ammar Saymeh, Director of Lower Extremity Services

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Orthopedics is pleased to welcome Dr. Garen Ream, DPM, a double-board-certified foot and ankle surgeon with extensive experience in both surgical and nonsurgical podiatric care. Dr. Ream joins the multidisciplinary team with a background in treating complex foot and ankle conditions, sports injuries and trauma Dr. Ream earned his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences with a minor in Chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh. He completed his comprehensive medical and surgical residency at Northwell Health’s North Shore and Long Island Jewish Medical Centers, where he was named Resident of the Year in 2019.Dr. Ream is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and holds dual board certification from the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery in Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery. He has received additional training in total ankle replacement and arthroscopy.Prior to joining Alliance Orthopedics, Dr. Ream served in clinical roles across New Jersey and New York. He holds surgical privileges at multiple hospitals and surgical centers including Hackensack University Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, and Advanced Endoscopy and Surgical Center, among others.“Dr. Garen Ream exemplifies excellence in delivering elite foot and ankle care ,” said Dr. Ammar Saymeh, Alliance Orthopedic’s Director of Lower Extremity Services. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome him to our outstanding foot and ankle team. His expertise and passion for patient-centered care will play a key role as we continue building the nation’s premier foot and ankle program.”Dr. Ream is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please visit www.allianceortho.com or contact your nearest Alliance Orthopedics location.About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics is New Jersey’s leader in multidisciplinary musculoskeletal care with eight locations across the state. With expertise spanning orthopedic surgery, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and sports medicine, Alliance Orthopedics is committed to helping patients live stronger, healthier, and pain-free lives. Our team of board-certified specialists uses cutting-edge treatments and a collaborative approach to deliver personalized care with proven results.For more information about Alliance Orthopedics and its comprehensive orthopedic services, visit allianceortho.com

