Receivabull Activates Institutional Trust Infrastructure for Revenue-Based Private Credit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Receivabull today announced the activation of its institutional trust and issuance infrastructure, establishing a standardized, trustee-governed operating framework for revenue-based private credit.The activation of the trust framework marks a significant milestone in Receivabull’s development as infrastructure for private credit, enabling repeatable issuance, series-level allocation, and centralized cash-flow administration for short-duration, cash-flow-producing assets. The structure is designed to support ongoing participation by investors while maintaining clear separation between asset origination, servicing, and capital allocation.Historically, revenue-based financing has been accessed through bilateral participation agreements and bespoke arrangements that require investors to assume operational complexity, servicing exposure, and counterparty risk. These structures often lack standardization, consistent reporting, and scalable governance, limiting their accessibility to a narrow group of market participants.Revenue-based private credit is closely tied to the small and mid-sized businesses that power the U.S. economy. These businesses account for a majority of domestic economic activity and employ the vast majority of the workforce, yet remain structurally underserved by traditional credit markets. Revenue-based financing emerged to align capital with business cash flows rather than fixed amortization schedules, but its growth has been constrained by fragmented structures that were not designed for institutional participation.Receivabull’s newly activated trust architecture replaces those fragmented models with a unified operating layer that incorporates trustee oversight, bankruptcy-remote protections, defined servicing mechanics, and standardized reporting. Rather than relying on ad hoc agreements, the platform enables capital to be deployed through a consistent legal and operational framework designed for repeatability.“This milestone represents a shift from one-off transactions to durable infrastructure,” said Scott Goldman, CEO of Receivabull. “Our objective is not to manufacture a single investment product, but to build the system that allows revenue-based credit to function more like institutional private credit, with defined governance, predictable mechanics, and operational clarity.”The trust structure supports multiple series, allowing capital providers to allocate at the series level based on defined eligibility criteria and servicing parameters. Cash flows are administered through trustee-governed collection and distribution processes, reducing reliance on individual counterparties and aligning incentives across originators, servicers, and investors.Importantly, the framework is designed to allow originators to retain servicing where appropriate, while still operating within standardized controls and reporting requirements. This approach preserves the efficiency and domain expertise of originators while providing investors with institutional-grade oversight and transparency.Receivabull’s platform does not aggregate or warehouse risk on its own balance sheet. Instead, it operates as infrastructure that standardizes how receivables are evaluated, administered, and allocated, creating a consistent interface between asset originators and capital providers. The result is a system that supports scale without sacrificing governance.The trust framework is integrated into Receivabull’s operating platform, which coordinates asset intake, eligibility validation, servicing data flows, and series-level allocation within the trustee-governed structure. Originators submit receivables through standardized processes, while investors access reporting, cash-flow information, and allocation mechanics through a consistent interface aligned with the trust documentation.With the trust and issuance framework now live, Receivabull is proceeding with investor onboarding and series configuration in preparation for initial deployments. The company expects the infrastructure to support a broad range of capital providers seeking exposure to short-duration private credit with defined operational controls.“This is about making a market legible,” Goldman added. “When structure, servicing, and cash flows are standardized, capital can participate with greater confidence. That is what infrastructure is supposed to do.”About ReceivabullReceivabull provides issuance and trust infrastructure for revenue-based private credit. The platform standardizes how receivables are sold, administered, and allocated through trustee-governed, bankruptcy-remote structures, enabling repeatable participation by investors while allowing originators to retain servicing. Receivabull supports short-duration, cash-flow-producing assets within a consistent legal and operational framework. Receivabull is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Learn more at receivabull.com.

